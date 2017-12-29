World Briefs: Arab coalition air raids kill 68 civilians in Yemen

Arab coalition air raids kill 68 civilians in Yemen

SANAA • Sixty-eight Yemeni civilians were killed in separate air raids by the Saudi-led Arab coalition on Tuesday, the United Nations humanitarian coordinator in Yemen Jamie McGoldrick said yesterday.

The two strikes hit a "crowded popular market" in Taez province, and another target in Hodeida province, killing 68 people including eight children, and wounding 32 others.

The Arab coalition intensified its air campaign against the Iran-backed Houthi rebels after Dec 19 when Saudi air defences intercepted a ballistic missile the insurgents fired at Riyadh.

Obama and Hillary most admired in the US: Poll

WASHINGTON • Former US president Barack Obama is the most admired man in the United States and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton the most admired woman, according to the annual Gallup survey.

Mr Obama came out on top for the 10th year running while Mrs Clinton was most admired woman for the 16th straight year.

The poll surveyed 1,049 adults.

Alabama Republican challenges poll results

MONTGOMERY • Alabama Republican Roy Moore filed a court challenge on Wednesday to the outcome of a US Senate election on Dec 12 that he unexpectedly lost.

Mr Moore, 70, whose campaign was dogged by sexual harassment accusations he denies, has not conceded defeat despite being urged by President Donald Trump to do so.

In his court filing, Mr Moore alleged that potential voter fraud had denied him chance of victory, and sought to halt a state canvassing board meeting that was scheduled to ratify his opponent Doug Jones' win yesterday.

