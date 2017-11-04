World Briefs: Appeal sought for Pistorius' sentence

Published
9 hours ago

Appeal sought for Pistorius' sentence

BLOEMFONTEIN • South Africa's state prosecutors yesterday argued that the six-year term for murder for Paralympic gold medallist Oscar Pistorius was "shockingly lenient" and asked for the right to launch an appeal. He was jailed last year after being found guilty on appeal of murdering his girlfriend in 2013.

REUTERS

Vivian in Perth for regional conference

SINGAPORE • Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan will be in Perth today and tomorrow to attend the Asia-Pacific Regional Conference and hold bilateral meetings, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 04, 2017, with the headline 'World Briefs'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Expecting mum on a budget: How to build a cosy baby nursery
Rejuvenate yourself at Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore’s new Tower Wing
Don’t miss these delicious deals at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands