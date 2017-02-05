World Briefs: 9 die after fishing boat capsizes in Indonesia

9 die after fishing boat capsizes in Indonesia

JAKARTA • At least nine people have been killed and one is still missing after a fishing boat capsized in eastern Indonesia, an official said yesterday.

The wooden boat was carrying around 30 people when it overturned on Friday afternoon after departing from Takalar Lama river to Tanah Keke island in the province of South Sulawesi. Twenty-one people have been found alive but rescue teams are still searching for missing passengers.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Cops quash rumours after Tiananmen crash

BEIJING • A car crashed and overturned near Tiananmen Square in the heart of Beijing on Friday which the police blamed on the driver losing control on a slippery road, cautioning against rumours.

The police said on their official microblog on Friday that the 26-year-old driver had taken responsibility for the accident.

In 2013, a vehicle crashed on the edge of Tiananmen Square, killing five people and injuring dozens in what China said was a planned attack by the East Turkestan Islamic Movement, a Muslim Uighur separatist group.

REUTERS

Canadian film-maker's body found off Florida

FLORIDA • The body of Canadian documentary film-maker and conservationist Rob Stewart was reportedly found off the Florida coast on Friday, days after he disappeared during a dive while making a film about sharks.

Mr Stewart, 37, vanished on Tuesday afternoon during a dive with three of his crew members.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE