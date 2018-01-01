World Briefs: 6 die in plane crash in Australian river

6 die in plane crash in Australian river

SYDNEY • Six people were killed when a seaplane crashed into a river in Australia yesterday, police said, with divers recovering three bodies so far.

The single-engine aircraft went down in the Hawkesbury River near the suburb of Cowan, 50km north of Sydney.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau said the aircraft was believed to be on a return flight to Rose Bay in Sydney Harbour. Local media said the aircraft was from scenic flight company Sydney Seaplanes, which is popular with celebrities.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

St Petersburg blast: 35-year-old man held

MOSCOW • Russian investigators on Saturday arrested a suspect linked to the St Petersburg bomb blast which tore through a supermarket, wounding 18 people - an attack President Vladimir Putin labelled as an "act of terror".

Russian news agency Interfax quoted a source as saying the suspect was 35-year-old Dmitry Lukyanenko, a resident of St Petersburg and member of the nationalist "New Age" movement.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

2 children among 10 killed in Mexico crash

MEXICO CITY • Ten people, including a one-year-old and a four-year-old , died in a car crash and fire on Friday on the south-western Mexican coast near the tourist spot of Acapulco, Mexico's civil protection agency said on Saturday.

REUTERS