World Briefs: 42 hurt in Philadelphia high-speed train crash

42 hurt in Philadelphia high-speed train crash

WASHINGTON• • A high-speed train crash in the eastern United States city of Philadelphia injured 42 people early yesterday.

The train ran into another that was stationary and unoccupied at the 69th Street Terminal in the city's Upper Darby suburb.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Secret Service facing cash crunch over Trump

WASHINGTON• • The US Secret Service said it is facing a crunch in meeting overtime payments for agents, as it struggles with the cost of protecting President Donald Trump, his many homes and large family.

Mr Randolph "Tex" Alles, the service's chief, said 1,100 agents will exceed caps for the fiscal year on salary and overtime pay because of crushing workload.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Aussie defence force 'enabled sexual abuse'

SYDNEY• • The Australian Defence Force (ADF) has repeatedly enabled sexual abuse of teen recruits since the 1960s, a powerful government inquiry said in a report published yesterday.

The ADF has responded that it has reformed its youth safety policies and has zero tolerance for abuse.

REUTERS

Uranium enrichment can restart in days: Iran

TEHERAN• • Iran can resume production of highly enriched uranium within five days if the nuclear deal it struck with world powers in 2015 is revoked, Iran's atomic chief was quoted by state media as saying yesterday.

Earlier this month, United States President Donald Trump signed into law new sanctions on Iran, Russia and North Korea that were passed by the US Congress.

REUTERS