World Briefs: 400 rich Americans don't want tax cuts

400 rich Americans don't want tax cuts

WASHINGTON • More than 400 American millionaires and billionaires are sending a letter to Congress this week urging Republican lawmakers not to cut their taxes.

In a letter put together by Responsible Wealth, a group that advocates progressive causes, they said the party is making a mistake by reducing taxes on the richest families at a time when the the nation's debt is high and inequality is back at the worst level since the 1920s.

WASHINGTON POST

YouTube removes cleric's videos

NEW YORK • Under growing pressure from governments and counter-terrorism advocates, YouTube has drastically reduced its video archive of radical Islamist cleric Anwar al-Awlaki.

It removed about 50,000 videos of the preacher who remains the leading English-language militant recruiter on the Internet, six years after he was killed in Yemen.

NYTIMES

French remember 2015 Paris attacks

PARIS • France paid tribute yesterday to 130 people killed when gunmen and suicide bombers attacked Paris two years ago.

Flowers were laid and victims' names read out at otherwise silent homage ceremonies in the presence of President Emmanuel Macron at the six sites struck on Nov 13, 2015. The Islamic State in Iraq and Syria claimed responsibility for the attacks.

REUTERS