World Briefs: 4 killed as Iraqi ship sinks after collision

4 killed as Iraqi ship sinks after collision

BAGHDAD • An Iraqi ship has sunk after a collision with another vessel in the country's territorial waters, killing at least four sailors, Iraqi state TV reported.

Diving support vessel al-Misbar had 21 sailors on board - of which 10 were rescued - when it sank last Saturday, the channel said, citing a statement from the Transportation Ministry.

REUTERS

Romanian bishop resigns over sex video

BUCHAREST • A Romanian Orthodox Church bishop has resigned after a video that showed him having sex with a 17-year-old student from his seminary was released, according to local media.

The video showing Corneliu Barladeanu, bishop of the eastern city of Husi, which has been circulating online since the middle of last month, has created a scandal in Romania, where 85 per cent of the population are Orthodox Christians.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Netanyahu, Putin to discuss Syrian war

JERUSALEM • Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will travel to Russia on Wednesday for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, mainly focusing on the war in Syria, his office said last Saturday.

Such talks have allowed the two countries to so far avoid any confrontation between their air forces, as Russia conducts air strikes in support of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's regime.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

3,000 left stranded by bush fire in France

MARSEILLE • Over 3,000 travellers in southern France spent last Saturday night camped out in train stations after a bush fire cut off a busy route between Marseille and the resort city of Nice.

Around 1,300 people were stranded in Marseille, 1,700 in Toulon, and 370 in Nice after the fire broke out in Aubagne, 20km east of Marseille, and ripped across the tracks, state railway company SNCF said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE