World Briefs: 3rd Japan satellite to improve car navigation

3rd Japan satellite to improve car navigation

TOKYO • Japan yesterday launched a third satellite in its effort to build a home-grown geolocation system aimed at improving the accuracy of car navigation systems and smartphone maps to mere centimetres. An H-IIA rocket that blasted off from the Tanegashima space centre in southern Japan successfully released the Michibiki No. 3 satellite about 30 minutes after launch.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

China boycotts World University Games event

TAIPEI • China boycotted the opening ceremony of the World University Games hosted by Taiwan yesterday, in the latest reflection of deteriorating relations between the two sides.

Relations have deteriorated since President Tsai Ing-wen of the independence-leaning Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) took office in May last year, with Beijing cutting off all official communications.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

TV entertainer Forsyth dies at 89

LONDON • Veteran British television presenter and entertainer Bruce Forsyth, who appeared for decades on a string of Saturday night primetime shows, has died at the age of 89, the BBC reported. Forsyth fronted television programmes, including The Generation Game and Play Your Cards Right and most recently the dance contest Strictly Come Dancing.

REUTERS