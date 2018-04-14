World Briefs: 30 more Palestinians hurt in border clashes

30 more Palestinians hurt in border clashes

GAZA BORDER • Israeli troops shot and wounded 30 Palestinians during a protest on the Gaza-Israel border yesterday in which demonstrators hurled stones and burned tyres near the frontier fence, Palestinian medics said.

Some in the Gaza crowd threw firebombs and an explosive device, the Israeli military said.

Thousands of Palestinians have arrived at camps near the frontier since March 30 as part of protests calling for Palestinian refugees to return to their former homes that are now inside Israel. Israeli troops have shot dead at least 30 Palestinians and wounded hundreds since the protests began, drawing international criticism.

Britain says Russia spied on Skripals

LONDON • Russia was spying on former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia for at least five years before they were poisoned with a nerve agent, Britain's National Security Adviser Mark Sedwill said in a letter to Nato released yesterday.

"We have information indicating Russian intelligence service interest in the Skripals, dating back at least as far as 2013, when e-mail accounts belonging to Yulia Skripal were targeted by GRU cyber specialists," Mr Sedwill wrote, referring to Russia's foreign military intelligence agency. Russia's embassy in London yesterday accused the British government of failing to back its claims.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Labour strike shuts Eiffel Tower

PARIS • The Eiffel Tower was shut yesterday due to a strike by security personnel over the suspension of three of their colleagues, the company operating Paris' most recognisable monument and trade unions said.

The strike came after the trio complained about their new working hours which would have reduced their income. The tower has been hit by repeated strikes by its staff in recent years over issues ranging from pickpocketing to maintenance work.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE