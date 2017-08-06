World Briefs: 2,000 animals found in US warehouse

2,000 animals found in US warehouse

LOS ANGELES • United States investigators discovered more than 2,000 snakes, parrots, chickens and other animals, around half of them dead, at an industrial park on Friday as they responded to reports of a rotten smell.

Officers had shown up at the industrial building 48km east of Los Angeles, as part of a separate investigation into the occupant and noticed a smell emanating from inside, police spokesman John Minook said. A search warrant was served and the authorities entered to find more than a thousand chickens, baby chicks, parakeets, parrots, love birds, snakes and fish in "appalling conditions", the Humane Society said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Kagame re-elected as Rwanda leader

KIGALI (Rwanda) • Incumbent leader Paul Kagame has swept to a landslide victory in Rwanda's presidential election yesterday, securing a third term in office and extending his 17 years in power with a record 98 per cent of the election vote.

Mr Kagame has won international plaudits for presiding over a peaceful and rapid economic recovery in the Central African nation since the 1994 genocide, when an estimated 800,000 people were killed.

But he has also faced mounting censure for what critics and rights groups say are widespread human rights abuses, a muzzling of independent media and suppression of political opposition.

REUTERS

Taylor Swift to testify in groping case

LOS ANGELES • US singer Taylor Swift is expected to testify in a civil case filed by a Denver radio DJ who claims he lost his job after the pop star accused him of groping her backstage at one of her concerts in 2013, CNN reported on Friday.

Mr David Mueller, then an employee of Kygo radio, maintains that Ms Swift made false accusations against him.

The singer had claimed in a legal response against Mr Mueller's civil lawsuit that he assaulted her by "reaching under her dress and grabbing her bottom".

The trial is scheduled to begin in Denver tomorrow.