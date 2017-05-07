World Briefs: 200 kids hospitalised after gas leak in India

200 kids hospitalised after gas leak in India

NEW DELHI • Nearly 200 school students were hospitalised yesterday after complaining of irritation in their eyes and throats after a gas leak in New Delhi.

Classes were under way when gas leaked from a container, filled with chemicals meant for industrial use, parked at a depot close to the school, police said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Black teen's death: US cop turns himself in

WASHINGTON • A Texas police officer who fired into a car of teens, allegedly killing a 15-year-old African American boy, turned himself in on Friday after being charged with murder.

Roy Oliver, 37, who is white, was one of two police officers responding to a call about underage drinking at a party in the Dallas suburb of Balch Springs on the night of April 29.

Jordan Edwards and four others were leaving the party in their car after hearing gunfire. Oliver fired a rifle into the car, hitting the teen in the head.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Twin blasts in Manila kill two, injure four

MANILA • Two explosions in the Philippine capital yesterday killed at least two people and injured four others.

The initial blast occurred at about 6pm local time near a Muslim mosque in Quiapo, one of the older parts of Manila where there are big slums, said a police report.

A second explosion occurred in the same area at around 8.30pm, according to an Agence France-Presse photographer who was among journalists near the scene.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE