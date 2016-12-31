World Briefs: Saudis invite Iran for talks on haj

Saudis invite Iran for talks on haj

RIYADH • Saudi Arabia has invited Iran to discuss a return of its nationals to next year's haj after Iranians were excluded from the pilgrimage following a diplomatic row, reports said yesterday.

The Al-Hayat daily reported that Saudi Pilgrimage Minister Mohammed Bentin had opened discussions with more than 80 countries, including Iran, to work out details of the next haj.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Body in car could be that of Greek envoy

RIO DE JANEIRO • Fears have been sparked that the body found inside a burnt-out car in Rio state might be that of the Greek ambassador to Brazil, who has been missing since Monday. A source at the Greek foreign ministry confirmed yesterday in Athens that the car was the one used by 59-year-old Kyriakos Amiridis.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

New legal challenge to Brexit plans

LONDON • A fresh legal challenge to Britain's plans to leave the European Union has been launched in London. It argues that separate parliamentary approval is needed to bring Britain out of the European Economic Area. The challenge has been started with the Administrative Court, which sits within London's High Court.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE