World Briefs: 180 migrants forced into rough Yemen seas

180 migrants forced into rough Yemen seas

YEMEN • Some 180 Ethiopian and Somali migrants were forced into rough seas off Yemen by smugglers early yesterday and 55 of them are presumed to have drowned, the UN migration agency said.

It said this was the second such incident in as many days off Shabwa province, where 50 teenage African migrants were drowned on Wednesday by a smuggler avoiding arrest.

REUTERS

Jogger held over London street assault

LONDON • British police yesterday said they had arrested a 50-year-old jogger on suspicion of knocking a woman into the path of a bus on a busy west London street earlier this year.

Closed circuit TV footage showed the male runner knocking a 33-year-old woman head-first in front of a bus which just managed to swerve out of her way.

REUTERS

Venezuela faces new sanctions by US

CARACAS • The United States imposed new sanctions on Venezuela on Wednesday, targeting six members of the newly elected, powerful Constituent Assembly - among them the brother of late president Hugo Chavez.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE