World Briefs: 11 killed in Kenyan polls crackdown

11 killed in Kenyan polls crackdown

NAIROBI/KISUMU • Kenyan police killed at least 11 people in a crackdown on protests as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupted in the western city of Kisumu and slums surrounding the capital, officials and witnesses said yesterday.

A Reuters reporter in Kisumu, centre of post-election ethnic violence a decade ago in which 1,200 died nationwide, said tear gas and live rounds were fired. The unrest erupted after Kenya's election commission announced late last Friday that Mr Kenyatta, 55, had secured a second five-year term, despite opposition allegations that the tally was a fraud.

REUTERS

Cambodia, Laos vow to recall troops

]PHNOM PENH • The leaders of Cambodia and Laos vowed yesterday to recall troops from a disputed border area where tensions have been flaring for months, after the premiers held an emergency meeting.

Some 30 Laos soldiers have been stationed in Cambodia's Stung Treng province since April to halt the construction of a road, according to Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen. The spat escalated last Friday when Mr Hun Sen started sending military vehicles to the area, giving Laos an ultimatum to retreat in six days or face military action.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE