Woman on parachute collides with another paraglider in Mexico, falls and dies: Reports

A woman on a parachute collided with another paraglider in Mexico and fell abruptly to the beach.

She was rushed to hospital where she died, reports say. The incident occurred at a resort town in the central Mexican city of Oaxaca on Saturday (March 17), the Mexico News Daily said in a report on Monday.

The two parachutists were trying to land on the Zicatela beach in Puetro Escondido when they collided.

The deceased, a woman in her 40s who has been identified as Ms Ursula Hernandez, plunged to the beach and died later in a local hospital, the Mexico News Daily said.

The other skydiver involved in the accident was also injured.

Footage of the incident shows the two parachutists crossing, causing Ms Hernandez's parachute to collapse.

According to the United States Parachute Association's website, there were 21 fatal skydiving accidents in the US out of roughly 3.2 million jumps in 2016, or one fatality per 153,557 jumps.

There is one student fatality per 500,000 tandem skydiving jumps over the past decade, according to the association.

In July last year, a Singaporean man and his instructor on a tandem skydive in Australia were killed after they crashed onto a driveway on a property outside Sydney.