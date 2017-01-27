WHO on alert after bird flu deaths in China

BEIJING • After a spate of deaths from bird flu among patients in China, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned all countries to watch for outbreaks in poultry flocks and to promptly report any human cases.

Several strains of avian flu are spreading in Europe and Asia this winter, but the most worrisome at present is an H7N9 strain that has circulated in China every winter since 2013.

China has reported more than 225 human cases since last September, an unusually high number. The "epidemic" began last September, but there has been a "sudden and steep increase in cases" since last month, WHO director-general Margaret Chan said on Monday.

The nation's Chinese New Year vacation starts tomorrow, and, as it does, live poultry shipments increase, and holiday travellers often spread the flu.

The fatality rate is not yet known, as some victims are still hospitalised. But Dr Chan said China had more than 1,000 cases in the past four years, of which 39 per cent were fatal. "All countries must detect and report human cases promptly," she said. "We cannot afford to miss the early signals."

Nine people have died of bird flu in China this year, Chinese state media reported on Wednesday.

Disease control centres in three provinces, including northern Henan, central Hunan and southern Guangdong, have reported at least nine deaths from the virus, the official Xinhua news agency reported. The most recent cases came from Henan, where local health authorities reported deaths of two restaurant workers on Tuesday.

The flu typically infects people who raise, sell, slaughter or cook poultry, but human-to-human transmission is suspected in two cases that worry health officials. Both were older men with a history of poultry contact. One apparently infected a daughter who cared for him, and the other his hospital roommate.

Hong Kong's Health Department this week warned residents travelling to China to avoid live poultry markets. More than 9 per cent of samples from markets in nearby Guangdong contained the H7N9 virus, a "substantial" reading, the department said.

The bird flu scares in the past two years have seen mass culls of up to tens of thousands of birds in Hong Kong, including as recently as June. H7N9 is particularly worrying for the authorities as it does not kill infected chickens or cause them to develop symptoms, allowing it to spread undetected until contact is made with humans.

Swabs are typically taken in cages, sewage gutters, feeding troughs, and chopping and de-feathering machines.

Since November, nearly 40 countries have reported finding potentially dangerous flu strains in poultry flocks or in captured or dead wild birds. They include a new H5N6 strain, H5N8 and H5N5.

There have also been sporadic cases of H5N1, a strain with a 60 per cent fatality rate that caused great alarm more than a decade ago. It has caused almost 400 confirmed deaths since 2003 but has not evolved the ability to transmit easily between people.

Since the highly contagious but relatively mild H1N1 "swine flu" circled the globe in 2009, "the world is better prepared for the next influenza pandemic", Dr Chan said, "but not at all well enough".

WHO has secured 350 million doses of vaccine in preparation for the next influenza pandemic, she said.

NYTIMES, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE