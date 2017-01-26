WHO leadership race enters final stage

GENEVA • The World Health Organisation (WHO) was set yesterday to pick three finalists for the role of its next director-general, a high- stakes choice for the powerful agency described as facing an "existential crisis".

WHO's executive board was interviewing five remaining candidates before eliminating two by the end of the day. The three finalists will then campaign for votes among WHO's 193 member countries before a final vote in May.

"This is an enormously important election," the director of Harvard University's Global Health Institute, Mr Ashish Jha, told AFP.

"It really is an existential crisis for WHO," added Mr Jha, co-author of a 2015 report calling for sweeping reform of the global agency.

WHO may be the United Nations' most influential body - coordinating responses to pandemics such as Ebola and Zika as well as setting standards for national healthcare systems including in advanced Western countries.

Since 2006, it has been led by Hong Kong-born Margaret Chan, whose tenure has suffered from accusations of inadequate transparency and accountability.

Those complaints boiled over with the 2014 Ebola epidemic in west Africa, when WHO was found to have missed glaring warning signs about the severity of the crisis that ultimately killed more than 11,000 people. "When you look at the debacle of the Ebola response, no one in Geneva lost their job over that", further fuelling concerns over accountability, said Mr Jha.

WHO officials often lament their funding constraints, but Mr Jha said financing issues are caused by the fact that "donors don't fundamentally trust WHO to do a great job".

"The new director-general will have a very short window" to restore confidence, he added.

The five remaining candidates include Ethiopian Foreign Minister Tedros Adhanom, a renowned malaria researcher and former health minister. He is bidding to become the first African to lead WHO.

Two other former health ministers - Mr Philippe Douste-Blazy of France and Pakistan's Sania Nishtar - remain in the running, along with veteran WHO and public health executive David Nabarro of Britain. The fifth is Italy's Flavia Bustreo, WHO's deputy chief for family, women's and children's health.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE