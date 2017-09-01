While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 1

Donald Trump pledges $1 million of his personal money to Harvey relief

US President Donald Trump will donate US$1 million (S$1.3 million) to flood relief efforts in Texas and Louisiana after the devastation unleashed by Hurricane Harvey, the White House said.

“He’ll pledge, proudly, US$1 million of his own personal money to help the people of Texas and Louisiana,” spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters. The White House did not say whether the money would come from Trump or his foundation.

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump came under fire for repeatedly announcing charitable donations but not following through.

Sanders said Trump wanted suggestions from the White House press corps about how to spend the money.

Sanders also announced that Trump has tentative plans to visit “the Houston area” on Saturday as well as Lake Charles, Louisiana.

London's Oval cricket stadium evacuated after arrow lands on pitch

Absolutely extraordinary situation at the #Oval, armed police have just arrived after this arrow was fired during play #SURvMID pic.twitter.com/DDSTYZB8xz — Michael McCann (@ThisIsMcCann) August 31, 2017

Police evacuated The Oval cricket ground in London after a bizarre arrow attack halted play in a county match between Surrey and Middlesex.

The arrow, reported to have a metal tip, landed near the Surrey fielder Ollie Pope and close to the pitch during the County Championship fixture. The players alerted the umpires, who promptly halted play, with fielders and batsmen running to the safety of the changing rooms before a crowd of more than 1,000 spectators was advised to take cover.

No one was injured and, according to a statement issued by the Metropolitan Police, it is believed the arrow was fired from outside The Oval.

Washington orders Russia to close consulate, buildings in US

The United States has told Russia to close its consulate in San Francisco and two annexe buildings in Washington and New York, the State Department said - a response to Moscow last month ordering cuts in the US diplomatic mission in Russia.

The announcement was the latest in tit-for-tat measures between the two countries that have helped to drive relations to a new post-Cold War low, thwarting hopes on both sides that they might improve after US President Donald Trump took office in January.

Last month, Moscow ordered the United States to cut its diplomatic and technical staff in Russia by more than half, to 455 people, after Congress overwhelmingly approved new sanctions against Russia.

Apple sets likely iPhone event for Sept 12

Apple sent out invitations to a Sept 12 media event at which the US tech giant is expected to unveil new iPhone models for the 10th anniversary of the culture-changing smartphones.

The keenly anticipated event will be the first to take place in the Steve Jobs Theatre at its new "spaceship" campus in Silicon Valley. In trademark style, Apple revealed little in the invitation that provided the date, time, location and a message that read "Let's meet at our place."

Apple is under particular pressure to dazzle as the California-based company looks for ways to maintain its image as an innovation leader in a global market showing signs of slowing.

Football: PSG secure Mbappe in mega Monaco deal

French teen sensation Kylian Mbappe joined Paris Saint-Germain from Monaco on a season-long loan, just hours before the transfer deadline in a deal that makes him the second most expensive footballer in history.

"Paris Saint-Germain is delighted to announce the immediate arrival of Kylian Mbappe," the club wrote on its website. "The loan agreement also includes an option to buy which, when exercised, will bind the player to Paris Saint-Germain until June 30, 2022."

According to media reports, the overall transfer fee could rise to €180 million (S$290 million) including add-ons, which would make Mbappe, 18, the second most valuable player ever behind his new team-mate Neymar.

