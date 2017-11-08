While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 8, 2017 edition

Texas church gunman escaped mental facility in 2012: Police report

The man who carried out one of the deadliest US mass shootings escaped from a mental health facility in 2012, the same year he was convicted by a US Air Force court-martial of domestic abuse, according to a police report.

Devin Kelley, who massacred 26 people at a church in rural south-eastern Texas on Sunday (Nov 5), was convicted of assaulting his first wife and stepson while serving in the US Air Force in 2012, according to the Pentagon.

That same year he briefly escaped from a mental health facility in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, according to an El Paso, Texas, police report.

Briton jailed 18 years for shaking adopted toddler to death

Matthew Scully-Hicks was jailed for a minimum of 18 years for causing the death of toddler Elsie Scully-Hicks. PHOTO: FACEBOOK/SOUTH WALES POLICE CARDIFF

A British man convicted of killing his adopted 18-month-old baby just two weeks after formally adopting her was jailed on Tuesday (Nov 7) for a minimum of 18 years.

Toddler Elsie Scully-Hicks died in May 2016 after suffering a fractured skull when defendant Matthew Scully-Hicks violently shook her and struck her head.

She had been in the care of Scully-Hicks, a 31-year-old fitness instructor, and his husband, for eight months.

Ex-Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont urges unity as window for secessionist pact closes

Catalonia's deposed leader Carles Puigdemont urged the region's political forces on Tuesday (Nov 7) to unite against Spain, as a window for him to seal an electoral pact with other pro-independence parties began to close.

Puigdemont went into self-imposed exile in Belgium last month after Spain's central government fired his secessionist administration, dissolved the Catalan parliament and called an election in the region for Dec 21.

Pro-secession parties want that vote to become a de facto independence referendum. Two of those parties, Puigdemont's PDeCAT and the ERC party, said at the weekend they might contest it on a combined ticket.

Israeli start-up says Apple copied its patented smartphone camera technology

An Israeli start-up has sued Apple, accusing the iPhone maker of copying its patented smartphone camera technology.

Tel Aviv-based Corephotonics Ltd filed its patent infringement case against Apple in federal court in San Jose, California, on Monday (Nov 6).

Corephotonics, which has raised US$50 million (S$68 million) from several high-profile venture capital firms and other investors, said its patented dual camera technology for mobile devices was incorporated by Apple in the iPhone 7 Plus and iPhone 8 Plus without its authorisation.

Car ends up in drain near Balmoral Plaza

A car ended up in a drain near Balmoral Plaza after an accident with a pedestrian on Tuesday (Nov 7) night.

Twitter user Ajay posted a picture at 9.46pm of the vehicle on its side in the drain, with onlookers gathered along the path.

He said it occurred after Balmoral Plaza, towards Bukit Timah.

