While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 7 edition

Cyclist who gave Donald Trump the finger loses her job: Report

Juli Briskman didn't think twice when she gave President Donald Trump the finger as his motorcade passed her while she was cycling on a road near his golf club.

"He was passing by and my blood just started to boil," the Democrat mother of two, 50, told HuffPost.

"I'm thinking, he's at the damn golf course again." But the obscene gesture, captured on Oct 28 by AFP White House photographer Brendan Smialowski, who was riding in Trump's convoy, quickly went viral. And it has now cost the single mom her job.

READ MORE HERE

Texas church gunman had history of disturbing behaviour

The gunman who killed 26 people at a Texas church shooting on Sunday had a history of disturbing behaviour, according to criminal and US military records, former classmates and a former girlfriend who accused him of harassing her.

Devin Patrick Kelley, 26, was court-martialed in 2012 for assaulting his then-wife and child, confined for 12 months and then dishonourably discharged in 2014, according to a spokeswoman for the Air Force.

A former girlfriend, Brittany Adcock, said in a phone interview they had dated for about four months when he was 18 and she was 13 nearly a decade ago, and that he had harassed her long after that.

READ MORE HERE

Blaming Iran, Saudi says missile strike may be 'act of war'

Saudi Arabia and Iran traded fierce accusations over Yemen on Monday (Nov 6) as Riyadh said a rebel missile attack "may amount to an act of war" and Teheran accused its rival of war crimes.

Tensions have been rising between Sunni-ruled Saudi Arabia and predominantly Shiite Iran, which back opposing sides in wars and power struggles from Yemen to Syria.

On Monday, a Saudi-led military coalition battling Teheran-backed rebels in Yemen said it reserved the "right to respond" to a missile attack on Riyadh at the weekend, calling it a "blatant military aggression by the Iranian regime which may amount to an act of war".

READ MORE HERE

Football: Italy legend Pirlo calls time on career

Italy legend Andrea Pirlo on Monday (Nov 6) called time on an illustrious career during which he won the 2006 World Cup, two Champions League titles and six Serie A trophies.

The 38-year-old former Juventus, Inter Milan and AC Milan midfielder made a late appearance for his club New York City against Columbus Crew, the day before announcing the end of his playing career.

"Not only my adventure in NY comes to an end, but my journey as a football player as well," Pirlo wrote on his Twitter account.

READ MORE HERE

Apple's US$120 million patent award from Samsung upheld by top US court

The US Supreme Court on Monday (Nov 6) upheld a US$120 million (S$163 million) patent award Samsung was ordered to pay Apple in the latest ruling in a series of legal skirmishes between the top two smartphone makers.

The US justices let stand without comment a 2016 appeals court verdict reinstating the award for Apple, which sued Samsung over patents for "slide to unlock" and other features used on smartphones.

The case is separate from a bigger patent court battle in which Samsung was initially ordered to pay $1 billion to the iPhone maker. That case is set for a new trial over some elements of the damages awarded.

READ MORE HERE