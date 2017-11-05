While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 5 edition

Donald Trump's campaign adviser admits contacts with Russian officials: Reports

An adviser to Donald Trump's presidential campaign has admitted meeting with Russian government officials in 2016, according to a report in the New York Times which cited his testimony before a congressional committee.

Carter Page, a former Navy officer and investment banker who advised Trump on foreign policy, had previously denied or side-stepped the question of whether he had met with Russian officials in previous interviews with the Times, it said.

The development comes days after Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and an associate were placed under house arrest on money-laundering charges linked to an investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller into allegations that the campaign colluded with Russia.

Red Cross admits US$6 million fraud during Ebola crisis

The Red Cross has uncovered several cases of fraud by officials during efforts to combat the Ebola outbreak that struck West Africa in 2014-2016, estimating losses of US$6 million (S$8.19 million).

In a statement, the Geneva-based International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said it was "outraged", and said it would "ensure any staff involved are held to account."

The Ebola virus killed more than 11,300 people and infected an estimated 29,000, mainly in Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia.

Paintings by Indian elephant auctioned off in Hungary

Paintings created by an Indian elephant who enjoys wielding a brush were auctioned off by a Hungarian travelling circus on Saturday.

Three of 42-year-old elephant Sandra's abstract canvasses, with coloured lines flowing across them resembling rivers, fetched about 40,000 forints (S$203) each.

A painting depicting Sandra herself, done by a Hungarian painter, sold for 260,000 forints. The money will be offered to an elephant sanctuary in Malaysia.

Donald Trump urges Saudis to list Aramco on NY stock exchange

US President Donald Trump on Saturday urged Saudi Arabia to choose Wall Street as a venue for the initial public offerings of shares of oil giant Aramco in 2018.

"Would very much appreciate Saudi Arabia doing their IPO of Aramco with the New York Stock Exchange. Important to the United States!" Trump tweeted from Hawaii, ahead of a trip to Asia.

The Aramco IPO is expected to be the largest in history, raising around US$100 billion (S$136 billion) in much-needed revenue for the kingdom.

Tennis: Sock on the brink of Tour finals with Paris win

Jack Sock ended local favourite Julien Benneteau's run at the Paris Masters with a 7-5 6-2 victory to reach the final and move to the brink of an ATP Finals spot on Saturday (Nov 4).

The American 16th seed, who started the week in 24th place in the Race to the season-ending tournament in London, needs to win the title against Filip Krajinovic to take part in the Nov 12-19 event after the Serbian qualifier beat another American, John Isner 6-4 6-7(2) 7-6(5).

Sock is looking to snatch the last remaining spot for the eight-man tournament at the O2, which is currently held by Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta.

