While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 29

North Korea fires ballistic missile that flew 1,000km, falling into Sea of Japan

North Korea fired what the US Pentagon said appeared to be an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) that landed close to Japan on Wednesday, Pyongyang’s first test launch since sending a missile over its neighbour in mid-September.

North Korea fired the missile a week after US President Donald Trump put North Korea back on a US list of countries that Washington says support terrorism. The designation allows the United States to impose more sanctions, although some experts said it risked inflaming tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

Trump said of North Korea’s latest test missile: “It is a situation that we will handle.”

Trump said the launch did not change his administration’s approach to North Korea, which has included new curbs to hurt trade between China and North Korea, which it sees as important to deterring Pyongyang from its ambition to develop a nuclear-tipped missile capable of hitting the United States.

Britain, EU agree Brexit divorce bill, says British media

Britain and the EU have reached agreement on a Brexit divorce bill which is likely to finally total around €50 billion (S$80 billion), British newspapers reported on Tuesday, potentially heralding a breakthrough in the negotiations.

A deal on the bill would signal that London and Brussels are moving much closer to an agreement at a Dec 14-15 summit to advance to a new phase in their negotiations and discuss their post- Brexit trade relationship.

The Daily Telegraph newspaper said an agreement in principle had been reached over the EU’s demand for a €60 billion financial settlement.

Britain's Prince Harry to wed Meghan Markle in Windsor in May

The wedding of Britain’s Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle will take place next May in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, a venue with royal associations going back centuries.

The fifth-in-line to the British throne, 33, and the American actress, 36, previously best known for her starring role in the TV legal drama Suits announced their engagement on Monday, sparking a trans-Atlantic media frenzy.

The couple have chosen to marry in Windsor, west of London, because it is “a special place for them”, Harry’s spokesman told reporters. Queen Elizabeth, the prince’s 91-year-old grandmother, will attend the ceremony.

Donald Trump touts 'great' first lady after Vanity Fair reports his wife didn't want the role, thought he would lose

President Donald Trump pushed back on Tuesday against a published report that said his wife, Melania, was unprepared for the role as first lady, didn't want it and never thought he would win.

The piece, in Vanity Fair, quoted an anonymous longtime friend of the Trumps as saying that the First Lady "didn't want this come hell or high water".

The President on Tuesday took to Twitter, where he referred to his wife as "our great and very hard working First Lady, who truly loves what she is doing".

Jay-Z leads Grammy nods as hip-hop dominates

Jay-Z led Grammy nominations on Tuesday, with eight nods, followed closely by fellow rapper Kendrick Lamar with seven, in a striking embrace of hip-hop for the music industry's top prizes.

Jay-Z, who has won an impressive 21 Grammys over his career but has never before been nominated in a major category as a solo artist, is up for Album of the Year for his 4:44 as well as for both Record and Song of the Year.

4:44 marked a return to music by the 47-year-old multi-millionaire after years focused on business ventures. The album put on display an unusually vulnerable Jay-Z, who acknowledged his infidelity to wife Beyonce, explored his mother's closet life as a lesbian and tackled the state of US race relations.

