While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 27

'Smoking kills,' US tobacco firms say in court-ordered ads

Smoking kills an average 1,200 Americans daily, US tobacco companies admitted Sunday(Nov 26) in court-ordered "corrective statements" published in newspapers.

The ads began appearing 11 years after District Judge Gladys Kessler, in a 1,682-page opinion, ruled in 2006 that the companies violated racketeering laws by deceiving the public for decades on the health dangers of smoking.

She ordered them to publish corrective statements on five health topics, but the exact wording of those statements was held up pending tobacco company litigation.

In 2014 the companies and the government reportedly reached agreement that the ads would be published in major Sunday newspapers as well as on prime-time television for a year, and elsewhere including on cigarette packages.

READ MORE HERE

Sailors replace soldiers at royal palaces to celebrate navy

Sailors from Britain's Royal Navy performed the changing of the guard ceremony outside Buckingham Palace on Sunday (Nov 26) for the first time in the famous drill's 357-year history.

They have temporarily taken over the role - which dates back to the restoration of the monarchy under Charles II in 1660 - as part of "year of the navy" celebrations in 2017.

A favourite of tourists from around the world, the changing of the guard is normally carried out between Foot Guards from the Army's Household Division regiments, wearing their signature red tunics.

READ MORE HERE

Football: Qatar unveils World Cup's first 'reusable' stadium

Qatar on Sunday (Nov 26) unveiled the design for what it claims is the World Cup's first 'reusable' stadium, the seventh of eight expected venues that will stage games during the 2022 tournament.

Ras Abu Aboud is a 40,000 seater stadium that will be built on Doha's southern waterfront and host matches up to the quarter-final stage.

After the tournament, the stadium will be taken down, with the parts put in to containers in the hope it will be reassembled and used elsewhere.

READ MORE HERE

Football: Record-breaking City march on, Everton’s woes continue

Manchester City restored an eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League with a 2-1 come-from-behind win at Huddersfield Town, while Everton’s season went from bad to worse following a toothless 4-1 defeat at Southampton on Sunday (Nov 26).

Huddersfield appeared on course to earn an impressive point against City but Raheem Sterling bundled home a fortunate 84th-minute winner for the visitors after Sergio Aguero had earlier converted a penalty to cancel out Nicolas Otamendi’s own goal.

With a 12th victory in 13 games, Pep Guardiola’s City have made the best ever start to a Premier League season and lead second-placed rivals Manchester United by eight points.

READ MORE HERE

Tennis: Pouille wraps up 10th Davis Cup title for France

France won their 10th Davis Cup title when Lucas Pouille crushed Steve Darcis 6-3 6-1 6-0 to give the hosts a 3-2 victory in the final against neighbours Belgium on Sunday (Nov 26).

Pouille was never threatened in the decisive rubber after David Goffin had given Belgium both their points with impressive displays in the singles.

Les Bleus, however, had more strength in depth, winning a singles match through Jo-Wilfried Tsonga on Friday and Saturday's (Nov 25) doubles with Richard Gasquet and Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

READ MORE HERE