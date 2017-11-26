While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 26

Pakistan calls on army to restore order as Islamist protests turn violent

Pakistan’s government on Saturday called on the army to help clear a sit-in by Islamist hard-liners blockading the capital after police clashed with activists and religious protests spread to other cities.

More than 100 people were wounded in Saturday’s clashes, including at least 65 members of the security forces, according to reports from hospitals. Protesters said four of their activists had been killed, but police said there had been no deaths.

Television footage showed a police vehicle on fire, heavy curtains of smoke and fires burning in the streets as officers in heavy riot gear advanced. Protesters, some wearing gas masks, fought back in scattered battles across empty highways and surrounding neighbourhoods.

By nightfall, protests spread to several other big cities with activists brandishing sticks and attacking cars in some areas.

Bali’s Mount Agung erupts again, island 'still safe'

Indonesia’s Mount Agung volcano on island of Bali erupted for a second time in less than a week on Saturday evening (above), sending a grey-black plume of ash and steam at least 1,500m into the sky and leading several airlines to change flight plans.

“Tourism in Bali is still safe, except in the danger (zone) around Mount Agung,” Indonesia’s Disaster Mitigation Agency said in a statement, referring to an area that extends to a radius of up to 7.5km from the summit.

The agency also called for calm among the local community, from which around 25,000 people have been evacuated from the slopes of Agung to hundreds of refuge shelters.

Beijing teacher detained in abuse case

A kindergarten teacher suspected of abusing children was detained by police in China's capital, state media reported on Saturday, as the city government tried to contain public fury over claims that children at the kindergarten had been fed pills, jabbed with needles and forced to strip.

The police said a 22-year-old woman who taught at RYB Kindergarten in Xintiandi, a middle-class housing development in east Beijing, had "been placed in criminal detention on suspicion of mistreating persons in her care," Xinhua, China's official news agency, reported.

The announcement seemed to at least partly vindicate parents who in recent days have claimed that children at the kindergarten may have been abused.

Football: Willian rides to Chelsea’s rescue, United close gap on City

Chelsea rode their luck to salvage a 1-1 draw at Liverpool thanks to Willian’s late leveller, while Manchester United cut Manchester City’s Premier League lead to five points with a 1-0 win over Brighton on Saturday.

Antonio Conte’s Chelsea were five minutes away from suffering a major blow to their hopes of defending the title after falling behind to Mohamed Salah’s opener at Anfield.

Salah, who spent an unsuccessful spell with Chelsea from 2014 to 2016, returned to haunt his old team in the 65th minute.

Taiwanese thriller shines at Golden Horse awards

Taiwanese director Yang Ya-che's thriller The Bold, The Corrupt, And The Beautiful dominated the Golden Horse awards, dubbed the Chinese "Oscars", winning the coveted best film and two acting awards on Saturday.

The chilling drama about a wealthy family entangled in deadly political and business intrigues was also voted best film by audiences.

Hong Kong actor Kara Wai bagged the best actress gong for her role as the manipulative and calculating matriarch of the family.

