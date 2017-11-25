While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 25

Sixteen hurt fleeing false terror alert in London’s Oxford Street

Police rushed to London’s busy Oxford Street shopping district after reports that shots had been fired, sparking fears of a terror incident and leaving 16 people hurt as panic swept the area.

After locking down the area for more than an hour, the Metropolitan Police said officers had not found “any trace of any suspects, evidence of shots fired or casualties”.

But several people were injured as shoppers seeking Black Friday bargains fled the scene, including nine who were taken to hospital.

Many people rushed into already packed shops for safety, reflecting the nervousness in a country that has sustained five terror attacks since March.

Jeff Bezos hits US$100 billion fortune mark on Black Friday stock surge

Jeff Bezos is the world's newest US$100 billion (S$135 billion) mogul.

The Amazon.com founder's fortune is up US$2.4 billion to US$100.3 billion as the online retailer's shares jumped more than 2 per cent on optimism for Black Friday sales.

The US$100 billion milestone makes Bezos, 53, the first billionaire to build a 12-figure net worth since 1999, when Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates hit the mark.

Ten days to crack Brexit deal, EU tells May

The European Union handed Prime Minister Theresa May a 10-day “absolute deadline” to improve her Brexit divorce offer or face failure in persuading EU leaders to open trade talks with Britain at a December summit.

Without a deal next month, time will be very tight to agree arrangements before Britain leaves the EU in March 2019, adding to pressure on businesses to avoid potential losses and move investments.

“We need to see progress from UK within 10 days on all issues, including on Ireland,” European Council President Donald Tusk tweeted after meeting May in Brussels for one hour following an EU summit.

Ivanka Trump and Chelsea Clinton come to Malia Obama's defence

Members of the First Daughter's Club sprang into action on Friday afternoon when one of their own came under attack.

This week, conservative media outlets and tabloids have been circulating and reporting on videos that they claim show Malia Obama - former President Barack Obama's oldest daughter who is a student at Harvard - kissing a young man before a football game and blowing smoke rings.

This reporting caught the attention of President Donald Trump's oldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, and Chelsea Clinton, the daughter of former President Bill Clinton and former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

Football: Messi feels he has 'improved' as he picks up fourth Golden Shoe

Lionel Messi insisted he was getting better with age after receiving the European Golden Shoe award for the fourth time on Friday.

The 30-year-old Argentine won the prize for being the top scorer in Europe's leading leagues last season after netting 37 times for Barcelona.

Messi won the trophy ahead of Bas Dost, who scored 34 goals for Sporting Lisbon last season, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, on target 31 times for Borussia Dortmund.

