While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 24

Grief, anger as relatives learn of Argentine sub blast

Relatives of the 44 crewmembers aboard Argentina's missing submarine erupted in a welter of anger and grief after the navy released news of an explosion onboard, effectively ending hopes of survival.

Eight days after the last reported communication from the submarine, a navy spokesman said an unusual noise detected near the sub's last known position was likely an explosion.

Itati Leguizamon, wife of sonar operator German Suarez, said that days of false hopes had left the families feeling manipulated by the navy which had repeatedly retained information about the crew's fate.

"I feel cheated. How do they know it just now? They are perverse and they manipulated us!" said Leguizamon, a lawyer. "They don't tell us they're dead, but they tell us that the submarine is at lying at a depth of 3,000 meters. What can you understand from that?"

Frenchman survives 95 per cent burns after skin grafts from his identical twin in world first

A man doomed to die after suffering burns across 95 per cent of his body was saved by skin transplants from his identical twin in a world-first operation, French doctors said on Thursday.

Consumed by flames while handling chemicals on the job, 33-year-old Franck Dufourmantelle received life-saving grafts from his brother Eric's skull, back and thighs.

"I had a fresco-like tattoo on my arm," he recalled in a phone interview with AFP. "But the only thing left is the word 'life'," in English, he said.

Germany's Wolfgang Schaeuble tells lawmakers to stop tweeting. 'No Way' they tweet.

After Bundestag President Wolfgang Schaeuble ordered lawmakers to pocket their phones and stop tweeting during sessions of parliament, they responded with irritation and disbelief. Via Twitter.

Schaeuble, the veteran former finance minister, who was elected speaker of Germany's lower house of parliament, said using mobile devices to photograph, tweet, or share information about a session "is inappropriate," Deutschlandfunk radio reported, citing a Schaeuble letter.

"You can watch the session live but we're not allowed to tweet about it?" Frank Sitta, deputy caucus leader of the Free Democratic Party, asked on Twitter. "That's nonsense."

In Thanksgiving message, Donald Trump hails military gains and 'big, beautiful, fat tax cuts'

US President Donald Trump gave a bullish Thanksgiving address to troops overseas on Thursday, hailing progress in Afghanistan and against ISIS, and telling them they were fighting for "something real," including a stock market at record highs and his promised "big, beautiful fat tax cuts."

Speaking in a live video teleconference from Palm Beach, Florida, with military personnel serving in Afghanistan, Iraq and elsewhere, Trump told them they were "very, very special people".

He called troops in Afghanistan "brave, incredible fighters" who had "turned it around" in the past three to four months.

Formula One: Hamilton and Vettel already fixated on next season

Formula One's four-times world champions Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel engaged in some light-hearted end-of-season banter on Thursday, already looking beyond the final race of the season and ahead to the next big battle in 2018.

For the first time, next year will see two quadruple champions start the season in search of a fifth title.

Mercedes driver Hamilton won his fourth in Mexico last month while Ferrari's Vettel became a four-times champion with Red Bull in 2013 after Michael Schumacher had retired with seven to his name.

