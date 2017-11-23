While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 23

Emmerson Mnangagwa pledges to lead Zimbabwe towards a new democracy

Zimbabwe’s incoming president Emmerson Mnangagwa told adoring crowds in Harare that they were witnessing “unfolding full democracy” as he returned to take power after Robert Mugabe stepped down after 37 years in power.

It was his first public speech since Mugabe fired him on Nov 6 over a succession tussle with the former first lady, a move that prompted the military’s intervention to force Mugabe from power, leading to his resignation on Tuesday.

Mnangagwa, who has close ties to the army and the security establishment, will be sworn in as president at an inauguration ceremony on Friday, officials said.

“Today we are witnessing the beginning of a new and unfolding full democracy in our country,” he said in front of hundreds of supporters, some wearing shirts emblazoned with images of the 75-year-old leader. “We want to grow our economy, we want jobs... all patriotic Zimbabweans (should) come together, work together."

READ MORE HERE

Donald Trump calls UCLA player's father an 'ungrateful fool'

President Donald Trump may be on vacation at his resort in Florida, but he was up early on Wednesday, railing against a college basketball player's father - "ungrateful fool!" - and the NFL in a series of Twitter posts before 6am.

On the day before Thanksgiving, Trump apparently felt he was not getting enough credit for helping to free three UCLA basketball players who were detained in China after being accused of shoplifting designer sunglasses.

"It wasn't the White House, it wasn't the State Department, it wasn't father LaVar's so-called people on the ground in China that got his son out of a long term prison sentence - IT WAS ME," Trump wrote on Twitter.

READ MORE HERE

US lawmaker Joe Barton apologises after explicit photo circulates online

Representative Joe Barton apologised after an explicit photo of him was posted to an anonymous Twitter account and began to circulate online.

Barton, the vice-chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee and a Republican from Texas, said he had sexual relationships with "other mature adult women" while separated from his second wife before their 2015 divorce.

"Each was consensual," he said of the relationships in a statement."Those relationships have ended. I am sorry I did not use better judgment during those days. I am sorry that I let my constituents down."

READ MORE HERE

Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter denies 2002 rape allegation

Backstreet Boy singer Nick Carter on Wednesday denied an allegation that he raped a teen pop singer 15 years ago, saying he was "shocked and saddened" by the accusation.

Melissa Schuman, who was a member of girl group Dream in the late 1990s, claimed in a lengthy blog post earlier this month that Carter forced her to have oral sex and raped her in 2002 when she was 18 and he was 22.

"I am shocked and saddened by Ms Schuman's accusations," Carter, now 37, said in a statement that was e-mailed to media outlets. "Melissa never expressed to me while we were together or at any time since that anything we did was not consensual."

READ MORE HERE

Football: Hazard, Willian shine as Chelsea cruise into last 16

Chelsea powered into the Champions League last 16 as Eden Hazard and Willian inspired a 4-0 thrashing of 10-man Qarabag.

Antonio Conte’s side reached the knockout stages with a game to spare thanks to influential displays from Hazard and Willian at the Olympic Stadium that knocked Azerbaijanis Qarabag out of the competition.

Chelsea will go into their last Group C fixture against Atletico Madrid, who take on Roma at the Wanda Metropolitano later on Wednesday, on 10 points and still in with a chance of finishing top.

READ MORE HERE