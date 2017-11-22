While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 22

Robert Mugabe resigns as Zimbabwe president, ending four decades of rule

Robert Mugabe resigned as Zimbabwe’s president on Tuesday, a week after the army and his former political allies moved to end four decades of rule by a man once feted as an independence hero who became feared as a despot.

His former vice-president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, whose sacking this month prompted the military takeover that forced Mugabe out, will be sworn in as president on Wednesday or Thursday, Patrick Chinamasa, legal secretary of the ruling Zanu-PF party, told Reuters.

The 93-year-old Mugabe had clung on for a week after an army takeover, with Zanu-PF urging him to go. He finally resigned moments after parliament began an impeachment process seen as the only legal way to force him out.

Wild celebrations broke out at a joint sitting of parliament when Speaker Jacob Mudenda read out Mugabe’s brief resignation letter and suspended the impeachment procedure. Mugabe, who has been confined to his Harare residence, did not appear.

Signalling system firm Thales apologises for Joo Koon train collision

French company Thales has taken "full responsibility" for its part in the Nov 15 train collision at Joo Koon MRT station.

It said an "unexpected" problem occurred in the interface between the old and new signalling systems of the East-West Line (EWL).

Thales, which is supplying the new system for the EWL, has also apologised to commuters who were inconvenienced, and the 38 people injured by the accident.

Donald Trump pardons turkey in annual Thanksgiving tradition

President Donald Trump, who has raised eyebrows by mulling his power to pardon as investigators probe possible ties between his 2016 election campaign and Russia, used his authority in a less controversial way on Tuesday to "pardon" a Thanksgiving turkey.

Joined by his wife, Melania, and their son, Barron, Trump entered the Rose Garden for the annual presidential tradition and granted freedom to a large white bird named Drumstick.

Americans traditionally feast on turkey, stuffing and other delights on the Thanksgiving holiday, which takes place this coming Thursday, but Drumstick and his pal Wishbone were granted a reprieve.

Kendall Jenner ousts Gisele Bundchen as world's top-earning model

Kendall Jenner topped a list on Tuesday of the world's highest paid models, edging Gisele Bundchen out of the No. 1 spot for the first time in 15 years in a ranking that reflected the growing power of social media influencers.

Ashley Graham became the first plus-size woman to make the annual Forbes list of top earning models, ranked in 10th place with an estimated income of US$5.5 million (S$7.4 million) between June 1, 2016, and June 1, 2017.

Jenner, 22, the half sister of Kim Kardashian, earned an estimated US$22 million for the year thanks both to her runway fashion jobs and an 84-million-strong Instagram following that helped her launch her own clothing line and win deals with the likes of Adidas and Estee Lauder, Forbes said.

Football: Spurs secure top spot with comeback win at Dortmund

Already-qualified Tottenham Hotspur came from a goal down to beat hosts Borussia Dortmund 2-1 in the Champions League on Tuesday and secure top spot in Group H with a game to spare.

Spurs' top scorer Harry Kane cancelled out Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's first-half strike in the 49th minute with his sixth goal of the campaign and Heung-min Son drilled in the winner in the 76th.

The result put the Londoners on 13 points, three ahead of Real Madrid, who crushed APOEL Nicosia 6-0 away and next welcome the Germans. Tottenham, with a superior head-to-head over the Spaniards, host the Cypriots in their last group game.

