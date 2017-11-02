While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 2

Donald Trump says will terminate US green card lottery after New York attack

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he would end the popular US green card lottery as police said a radicalised Uzbek man staged the deadly truck ramming in New York after entering the country under the programme.

The move could spell the end to the US immigration hopes of millions of people around the world who have tried to win US residence permits through the programme since it was created 27 years ago.

“I am starting the process of terminating the diversity lottery programme,” Trump angrily told reporters. “We have to do what’s right to protect our citizens,” he said.

The programme awards US permanent resident visas to around 50,000 applicants from around the world each year, opening the door as well for members of their broader families to follow them, so-called chain migration.

READ MORE HERE

British defence minister Michael Fallon quits over sexual harassment claim

British Defence Secretary Michael Fallon resigned after a highly publicised allegation of sexual harassment, the first politician to step down in a developing scandal at Westminster.

“A number of allegations have surfaced about MPs in recent days, including some about my previous conduct. Many of these have been false but I accept that in the past I have fallen below the high standards that we require of the armed forces that I have the honour to represent,” Fallon wrote in a letter to Prime Minister Theresa May.

Fallon had apologised this week for putting his hand on the knee of a journalist, Julia Hartley-Brewer, in 2002, but he was not being investigated over the incident.

READ MORE HERE

Domestic uprising could oust North Korea's Kim, defector tells US Congress

A North Korean defector told the US Congress a domestic uprising could lead to the collapse of Kim Jong-Un's regime, as he warned against the consequences of military intervention.

Thae Yong-Ho, one of the highest ranking officials to have defected in recent years, was testifying before the Foreign Affairs Committee in the House of Representatives at a time of soaring tensions between Pyongyang and the West over the regime's nuclear and missile tests.

"While on the surface Kim Jong-Un seems to have consolidated his power through this reign of terror, simultaneously there are great and unexpected changes taking place within North Korea," said the former deputy ambassador to Britain, who fled to South Korea in August 2016.

READ MORE HERE

Donald Trump Jr lampooned on Twitter over Halloween 'socialism' lesson for daughter

I’m going to take half of Chloe’s candy tonight & give it to some kid who sat at home. It’s never to early to teach her about socialism. pic.twitter.com/3ie9C0jv2G — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 31, 2017

My man, "socialism" was her getting that free candy in the first place. You taking half for reasons she can't understand is capitalism https://t.co/w9x9zB0xLA — Elite Bear Agents (@Bearpigman) October 31, 2017

The son of the US President, Donald Trump Jr, got a lesson in sharing from social media after tweeting a picture of his daughter Chloe with her Halloween candy haul, and threatening to take half of it away to “teach her about socialism”.

Within hours, Trump Jr’s tweet had generated over 50,000 replies, with many users pointing out that he wasn’t describing socialism, but sharing – something most children are taught to do,

Lots of people used the tweet as an opportunity to criticise Trump Jr’s understanding of socialism, given that trick-or-treat candy is given to children as a handout due to the kindness of strangers.

READ MORE HERE

Dustin Hoffman says sex harassment claim 'not reflective of who I am'

Oscar-winning actor Dustin Hoffman responded on Wednesday to an allegation of sexual harassment by a teenage intern on a film set more than 30 years ago.

"I have the utmost respect for women and feel terrible that anything I might have done could have put her in an uncomfortable situation. I am sorry," Hoffman said in a statement to the magazine.

Hoffman, 80, star of The Graduate and Tootsie, said behaviour described by Anna Graham Hunter in a first person account for The Hollywood Reporter magazine was "not reflective of who I am".

READ MORE HERE