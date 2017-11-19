While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 19

US nuclear commander would resist ‘illegal’ order for strike from Donald Trump

The top US nuclear commander was quoted as saying on Saturday that he would resist President Donald Trump if he ordered an "illegal" launch of nuclear weapons.

CBS News said Air Force General John Hyten, commander of the US Strategic Command (Stratcom), told an audience at the Halifax International Security Forum in Nova Scotia, Canada that he had given a lot of thought to what he would say if he received such an order.

"I think some people think we're stupid," Hyten said in response to a question about such a scenario. "We're not stupid people. We think about these things a lot. When you have this responsibility, how do you not think about it?"

Hyten said running through scenarios of how to react in the event of an illegal order was standard practice, and added: "If you execute an unlawful order, you will go to jail. You could go to jail for the rest of your life."

Manushi Chhillar wins Miss World beauty pageant crown for India

An Indian medical student was crowned Miss World at a glitzy event in a Chinese resort on Saturday, making her country the joint-most successful in the beauty pageant’s history.

Manushi Chhillar is the sixth Indian winner of the long-running contest, following in the footsteps of Bollywood actresses Priyanka Chopra and Aishwarya Rai.

Her win brings India level with Venezuela as the countries with most victories in the history of the pageant, now in its 67th edition.

Fashion giant Azzedine Alaia dies at 77

Tunisian-born fashion designer Azzedine Alaia, who dressed stars from Greta Garbo to Grace Jones and Lady Gaga, died in Paris at the age of 77, the French Federation of Haute Couture and Fashion said on Saturday.

The designer was a star of the Paris fashion world in the 1980s and 1990s, when models Linda Evangelista, Cindy Crawford and Naomi Campbell strode down the catwalks in his trademark figure-hugging designs.

Dubbed the “King of Cling”, his dresses were worn by former US first lady Michelle Obama, pop singer Madonna and French actress Marion Cotillard.

Tennis: Goffin stuns Federer to reach London final

Belgium's David Goffin pulled off a huge shock to beat six-times champion Roger Federer 2-6 6-3 6-4 in the semi-finals of the ATP Finals.

Few gave the willowy world number eight a prayer against the Swiss favourite, especially having lost all six previous meetings, but he staged a remarkable comeback after being outclassed in the first set.

Neither first-time qualifier Goffin, nor the capacity O2 Arena crowd, could believe it as the Belgian ensured there will be a new name on the trophy this year.

Football: Pogba drives Man United fightback, Arsenal win derby

Paul Pogba marked his comeback with a goal and an assist as Manchester United fought back to beat Newcastle United 4-1 and stay on Manchester City’s tail.

Sidelined since mid-September by a hamstring injury, France midfielder Pogba made a decisive return as Jose Mourinho’s side restored the eight-point gap that separates them from Premier League leaders City.

Pep Guardiola’s City had earlier prevailed 2-0 at Leicester City and there were also wins for champions Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal, who beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in the north London derby.

