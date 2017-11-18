While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 18

Zimbabwe’s Robert Mugabe digs in heels as ruling party moves to depose him

Zimbabwe’s ruling Zanu-PF party called on Friday for President Robert Mugabe to resign, the main state newspaper The Herald reported, the latest sign that the ageing leader’s authority has collapsed after an army takeover.

The newspaper said that Zanu-PF branches in all 10 provinces had met on Friday and had also called for Mugabe’s wife Grace, whose ambitions to succeed her husband triggered the unfolding political crisis, to resign from the party.

Mugabe appeared in public on Friday for the first time since the army took charge, as the ruling party made plans to force him to step down after almost four decades in power.

A senior member of the Zanu-PF ruling party said it wanted him gone. “If he becomes stubborn, we will arrange for him to be fired on Sunday,” the source said. “When that is done, it’s impeachment on Tuesday.”

READ MORE HERE

Police arrest Maserati driver who injured officer in hit-and-run incident at Bedok

The driver of a white Maserati who injured an on-duty Traffic Police officer in a hit-and-run accident on Friday night has been arrested.

Police, in an update at 4.21am on Saturday, said officers tracked down Lee Cheng Yan, 34, at an HDB unit in Geylang Bahru Road.

The police had issued a statement earlier at about 1am asking for information on Lee. after he accelerated towards a traffic officer when his car got stopped.

READ MORE HERE

US civil rights leader Jesse Jackson has Parkinson's disease

American civil rights leader Jesse Jackson announced that he has the degenerative neurological disease Parkinson's.

The 76-year-old, who once worked with Martin Luther King Jr for the cause of equal rights for African Americans, said it has become "increasingly difficult to perform routine tasks".

"My family and I began to notice changes about three years ago. For a while, I resisted interrupting my work to visit a doctor," Jackson said in a statement. "After a battery of tests, my physicians identified the issue as Parkinson's disease, a disease that bested my father."

READ MORE HERE

Football: Ibrahimovic, Pogba back for Man United

Paul Pogba and long-term injury victim Zlatan Ibrahimovic will make their Manchester United returns against Newcastle United on Saturday, manager Jose Mourinho announced.

France midfielder Pogba has been out since September with a hamstring injury, while former Sweden striker Ibrahimovic has not played since damaging knee ligaments against Anderlecht in April.

Argentinian defender Marcos Rojo is also set to return, having suffered a cruciate knee ligament injury in the same Europa League game as Ibrahimovic.

READ MORE HERE

Tennis: Goffin admits 'I don't know what to do' against Federer

David Goffin admitted on Friday he doesn't "know what to do" against semi-final opponent Roger Federer at the ATP Finals.

Goffin dismantled fourth seed Dominic Thiem 6-4, 6-1 to set up a last-four contest against the Swiss great on Saturday, but was not full of confidence about his chances at London's O2 Arena.

"I've never found a key to beat Roger," said the seventh seed, who earlier in the week launched his tournament in spectacular style by beating world number one Rafael Nadal in three gruelling sets. "Honestly, I don't know what to do tomorrow. But I'm going to try something, something different, something that I've never done in the past."

READ MORE HERE