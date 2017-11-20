While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Mon 20 Nov edition

Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe defies resignation expectations in TV speech

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, in a much-expected TV address Sunday (Nov 19), stressed he was still in power after his authoritarian 37-year reign was rocked by a military takeover.

"The (ruling ZANU-PF) party congress is due in a few weeks and I will preside over its processes," Mugabe said, pitching the country into further uncertainty.

Many Zimbabweans expected Mugabe to resign after the army seized power last week.

But Mugabe delivered his speech alongside the uniformed generals who were behind the military intervention.

Saudi Arabia and Arab allies accuse Iran and Hezbollah of interference

Saudi Arabia and other Arab foreign ministers criticised Iran and its Lebanese Shi'ite ally Hezbollah at an emergency meeting in Cairo on Sunday (Nov 19), warning they would not stand by in the face of Iranian interference in Arab affairs.

Regional tensions have risen in recent weeks between Sunni monarchy Saudi Arabia and Shi'ite Islamist Iran over Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri's surprise resignation, and an escalation in Yemen's conflict.

Hariri, a Saudi ally, resigned on Nov 4 from Riyadh, accusing Iran and Hezbollah of spreading strife. But Lebanese President Michel Aoun and other politicians accused Saudi Arabia of holding Hariri hostage and said he had been coerced into resigning.

Trump says he should have left UCLA players in jail in China

US President Donald Trump on Sunday (Nov 19) upbraided the father of one of three UCLA basketball players who were detained in China on suspicion of shoplifting after he questioned Trump's role in their release.

"Now that the three basketball players are out of China and saved from years in jail, LaVar Ball, the father of LiAngelo, is unaccepting of what I did for his son and that shoplifting is no big deal. I should have left them in jail!," Trump wrote in a Twitter post.

The three players from the University of California, Los Angeles apologised last week and thanked Trump for helping secure their release by raising the issue with Chinese President Xi Jinping during his visit.

French police officer kills three before committing suicide

A 31-year-old French police officer shot three people dead before turning his gun on himself, in a killing spree sparked by a row with his girlfriend, the local prosecutor said on Sunday (Nov 19).

The news comes with France already grappling with the surge in police suicides this year. The Paris officer, Arnaud Martin, finished his shift on Saturday (Nov 18) evening and went to meet his girlfriend in Sarcelles, a suburb north of the capital city, to discuss ending their relationship.

But after an argument broke out, Martin shot the young woman in the face and killed two men who were nearby, aged 30 and 44, one of whom had tried to intervene, said Eric Corbaux, prosecutor for the Pontoise department.

Country music legend Mel Tillis dead at 85: Publicist

Country Music Hall of Famer Mel Tillis, known for songs such as I Ain't Never and Coca-Cola Cowboy, died early Sunday (Nov 19) aged 85, his publicist confirmed.

The country legend died of suspected respiratory failure at the Munroe Regional Medical Center in Ocala, Florida, publicist Don Murry Grubbs said in a statement.

"Tillis battled intestinal issues since early 2016 and never fully recovered," he said.

