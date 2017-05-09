While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 9 edition

South Koreans go to the polls to elect new president

South Korean voters go to the polls on Tuesday (May 9) to elect a new president, ending months of political turmoil caused by the impeachment of the country's first female head of state.

The election, originally slated for December, was brought forward by former president Park Geun Hye's corruption and influence-peddling scandal that triggered months of candlelight protests. She has been arrested and will face charges including extortion and abuse of power.

Park's downfall has fuelled resentment against the country's traditional elite and will likely propel her former rival in the 2012 race into the presidential Blue House.

READ MORE HERE

White House was told Trump aide Michael Flynn ‘could be blackmailed’

The White House was warned in January that President Donald Trump's national security advisor Michael Flynn was vulnerable to Russian blackmail, a top former official told lawmakers on Monday (May 9), as the issue of Moscow's meddling in the US election returned to the spotlight.

Former acting attorney general Sally Yates, a Barack Obama appointee who was sacked by Trump early in his presidency, made the disclosure during hotly-anticipated testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Yates said she told the White House six days into Trump's administration that Flynn, a former military intelligence chief, had not been honest with Vice President Mike Pence about his discussions with the Russian ambassador to Washington, leaving him vulnerable to leverage from Moscow.

READ MORE HERE

Irish beach reappears 33 years after vanishing into Atlantic Ocean

A beach that was swept away more than 30 years ago from a remote island off the west coast of Ireland has reappeared after thousands of tons of sand were deposited on top of the rocky coastline.

The 300 metre beach near the tiny village of Dooagh on Achill Island vanished in 1984 when storms stripped it of its sand, leaving nothing more than a series of rock pools.

But after high spring tides last month, locals found that the Atlantic Ocean had returned the sand.

READ MORE HERE

Tennis: Eugenie Bouchard beats fallen idol Maria Sharapova in Madrid

Eugenie Bouchard matched her fighting talk with some thrilling tennis to shock Maria Sharapova 7-5, 2-6, 6-4 in the second round of the Madrid Open on Monday.

Bouchard called Sharapova "a cheater" last week and was also critical of the Russian's welcome back to the sport after a 15-month doping ban with a series of wildcards for big events.

The world number 60 admitted she was extra motivated to face her former idol and it showed as she showed signs of the form she has lost over the past few years since reaching the Wimbledon final in 2014 in a bruising near three-hour contest.

READ MORE HERE

Football: Cesc Fabregas condemns Boro as Chelsea close on title

Cesc Fabregas sparkled as Chelsea moved to within touching distance of the Premier League title and condemned Middlesbrough to relegation with a breezy 3-0 home win on Monday.

Fabregas made sure Chelsea capitalised on Tottenham Hotspur's 1-0 defeat at West Ham United on Friday by supplying assists for Diego Costa and Nemanja Matic, with Marcos Alonso also finding the net.

It left Chelsea seven points clear of Spurs at the summit and means they will be crowned champions for the second time in three seasons if they win at West Bromwich Albion on Friday.

READ MORE HERE