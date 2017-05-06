While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 6 edition

Saudi Arabia, US in talks on billions in arms sales, say US sources

Washington is working to push through contracts for tens of billions of dollars in arms sales to Saudi Arabia, some new, others in the pipeline, ahead of US President Donald Trump's trip to the kingdom this month, people familiar with the talks told Reuters.

Saudi Arabia is Trump's first stop on his maiden international trip, a sign of his intent to reinforce ties with a top regional ally.

The United States has been the main supplier for most Saudi military needs, from F-15 fighter jets to command and control systems worth tens of billions of dollars in recent years. Trump has vowed to stimulate the US economy by boosting manufacturing jobs.

Washington and Riyadh are eager to improve relations strained under President Barack Obama in part because of his championing of a nuclear deal with Saudi foe Iran.

Takedown of underground paedophile network sees 900 arrests

Nearly 900 suspected paedophiles have been arrested and almost 300 children identified or rescued from their abusers following the massive takedown of an underground online paedophile network, US and European police said.

A more than two-year investigation into the notorious Playpen network and its members led to the arrests, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Europol said.

Playpen was buried deep online in what is known as the "darknet," where Tor anonymity software and encryption hide often illegal activities. In this case, it masked participants in a forum where people submitted and traded photographs and videos of the sexual abuse of children.

ISIS flag, pledge found in car of French military base suspect: Probe source

French authorities arrested a suspected radical close to an airbase, finding guns nearby as well as an allegiance pledge to the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) militant group and several of the group’s flags in his car, sources close to the case said.

The pledge was on a computer flash drive discovered, along with the flags, in the former soldier’s vehicle.

A shotgun and two vintage pistols were also discovered hidden near the base in Evreux, which is north-west of Paris, the sources said. The discovery comes two days before France votes in the presidential election run-off.

Football: Lanzini leaves Spurs' title bid in tatters

Manuel Lanzini left Tottenham's Premier League title challenge in tatters as the West Ham forward sealed a 1-0 win that put Chelsea within touching distance of being crowned champions.

Mauricio Pochettino's side paid the price for a lethargic display at the London Stadium and Lanzini's second half strike may well have ended their hopes of winning the title for the first time since 1961.

Second-placed Tottenham remain four points behind leaders Chelsea, who can extend that advantage to seven if they beat struggling Middlesbrough at Stamford Bridge on Monday.

Usain Bolt wants to be 'among best football players in world'

Usain Bolt conquered athletics and now the fastest man on the planet says he wants to become among the top players in world football.

The Jamaican sprint legend, 30, will retire after the World Championships in London in August (2017) after a track and field career in which he has amassed eight Olympic gold medals, 11 world titles and three world records.

Bolt has already made clear his desire to become a footballer, but spelling out his ambitions, the Manchester United fan told France's So Foot magazine: "I have the ambition to become one of the top 50 (players in the world), if I get the chance to play regularly, and I want to be an attacker who scores at least 20 goals per season."

