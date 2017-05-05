While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 5 edition

US House repeals Obamacare; Bill faces higher hurdles in Senate

The US House of Representatives narrowly approved a Bill to repeal Obamacare, handing Republican President Donald Trump a victory that could prove short-lived as the health-care legislation heads into a likely tough battle in the Senate.

The vote to repeal former President Barack Obama’s signature domestic achievement, which enabled 20 million more Americans to get health insurance, was Trump’s biggest legislative win since he took office in January, putting him on a path to fulfilling one of his key campaign promises as well as a seven-year quest by Republican lawmakers.

With the 217-213 vote, Republicans obtained just enough support to push the legislation through the House, sending it to the Senate for consideration. No Democrats voted for the Bill.

The legislation is by no means sure thing in the Senate, where the Republicans hold a slender 52-seat majority in the 100-seat chamber and where only a few Republican defections could sink it.

READ MORE HERE

Family says booted off Delta flight over child's seat

In yet another incident that could prove a public relations nightmare for the airline industry, a California couple has come forward claiming they were kicked off an overbooked Delta flight for refusing to give up their child's seat.

The incident unfolded last week as the Schear family of Huntington Beach were flying back home from Hawaii to Los Angeles.

In a video of the confrontation filmed and posted by the couple on YouTube, a flight attendant is overheard asking that they give up a seat occupied by their two-year-old son.

READ MORE HERE

US charges four Chinese nationals over college entrance exam scam

US authorities said they had arrested four Chinese nationals who were involved in a scheme to falsely take college entrance exams.

Yue Wang, a Chinese student at Hult International Business School in Cambridge, agreed to sit for the TOEFL - the English-language exam widely used to assess foreign applicants - for the other three, federal prosecutors in Boston said.

Shikun Zhang, 24, Leyi Huang, 21, and Xiaomeng Cheng, 21, used the exam scores to gain admission to Northeastern University, Penn State University and Arizona State University, respectively, according to prosecutors.

READ MORE HERE

Football: Rashford rocket gives Man United 1-0 away win in Europa League semi-final

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford struck a stunning second half free-kick to secure a 1-0 win at Celta Vigo in their Europa League semi-final, first leg.

The victory puts United on course for this month's final, with Ajax Amsterdam the most likely opponents after they beat visiting Olympique Lyonnais 4-1 in their first leg on Wednesday.

Until the goal, United's finishing had been poor, with Celta keeper Sergio Alvarez thwarting them several times. However he was powerless to stop Rashford's 67th minute free-kick.

READ MORE HERE

Tablet market extends slide as consumer habits shift

The tablet craze from a few years ago showed more signs of fading this year, with most major producers reporting sales declines, market surveys showed.

IDC reported an 8.5 per cent drop in global tablet shipments to 36.2 million. A separate survey by Strategy Analytics pegged the decline for the quarter at 10 per cent.

IDC analyst Ryan Reith said the sizzling growth in tablets from 2010 to 2013 following the launch of the first iPad is now history, and that many consumers are finding they can do without tablets, relying instead on smartphone or new slimmer laptop PCs.

READ MORE HERE