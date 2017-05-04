While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 4 edition

French presidential candidates Macron, Le Pen trade insults in heated TV debate

French centrist presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron and his far-right rival Marine Le Pen traded insults in a heated TV debate on Wednesday (May 3) ahead of this weekend’s runoff.

In bruising opening exchanges, Macron accused Le Pen of telling lies, while she branded the 39-year-old former investment banker “the candidate of the elite” who would sell off French companies to the highest foreign bidder.

“Your strategy is to tell lots of lies, you don’t propose anything,” Macron told Le Pen, while she replied that the former economy minister represented “uncontrolled globalisation”.

Le Pen attacked her rival in the opening minutes of the only face-to-face debate before Sunday’s runoff vote, saying he was “the darling of the system”.

'Bored' student convicted of planting bomb on London Tube

A British student was convicted of planting a home-made bomb on a London Underground train, with a psychiatric report saying he had a form of autism and made the device because "he was bored".

The device failed to detonate but prosecutors said the actions of 20-year-old Damon Smith on Oct 20 last year were "incredibly dangerous".

Smith constructed the device in the kitchen of his mother's home after reading a magazine published by Al-Qaeda.

Three killed, 10 injured in US as car ploughs through crowded vehicle auction

Three people were killed and 10 hurt when a car being readied for sale was accidentally driven through a crowded auto auction in Billerica, Massachusetts.

An employee of Lynnway Auto Auction was moving a 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee inside a warehouse when it barrelled into a crowd of bidders.

Television aerial footage showed that the Jeep smashed through the concrete wall of the warehouse, where several hundred people had gathered for a weekly auction.

Football: Higuain double sends Juve close to Champions League final

Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain struck twice as the Italian side produced a masterful all-round display to beat Monaco 2-0 in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final.

A youthful Monaco team had breezed through the tournament with free-scoring performances but they met their match on home soil against the experienced and ruthless Serie A champions.

Right back Dani Alves raced into the box and back-heeled for Argentina striker Higuain to sweep home a clinical finish just before the half-hour mark. The same two players combined again for the visitors’ second goal on 59 minutes, Higuain tapping in from close range from an astute cross by the veteran Brazilian defender.

Brad Pitt says he quit drinking, in therapy after split with Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt has opened up for the first time about his divorce from Angelina Jolie, admitting to heavy drinking and pot smoking and a lifetime of cutting himself off emotionally from others.

The 53-year-old actor told GQ Style in an extensive interview released on Wednesday that he had quit drinking, was undergoing therapy, and that he and Jolie were committed to resolving matters amicably and privately.

"I can't remember a day since I got out of college when I wasn't boozing or had a spliff, or something... I'm really, really happy to be done with all of that."

