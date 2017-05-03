While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 3 edition

Putin, Trump discuss Syria, North Korea, Middle East in phone call

US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin moved to ease the tension from US air strikes in April against Russian ally Syria, expressing a desire for a Syrian ceasefire and safe zones for the civil war’s refugees.

The two leaders spoke by phone for the first time since US relations with Russian were strained by the US attack on a Syrian airfield. They two leaders set the foundation for what could be their first face-to-face meeting in July.

Statements from both the White House and the Kremlin suggested the two leaders had a productive conversation that included North Korea and fighting Islamist militants throughout the Middle East.

A senior Trump administration official said Putin had requested the call and described it as an effort to present his ideas for Syria.

FBI translator married ISIS fighter she spied on

An FBI translator who was hired to spy on a German member of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria group instead apparently grew attracted to him and snuck off to Syria to get married.

According to court documents seen on Tuesday, Daniela Greene, who had a "top secret" security clearance, told her colleagues at the Detroit office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation that she was heading to Germany to see her parents for a few weeks in June 2014.

Instead, she flew to Turkey and snuck across the border to meet up and marry an ISIS fighter. He was not identified in the documents, but according to CNN, he was Denis Cuspert, a notorious former German rapper who went by the name of Deso Dogg.

Ivanka Trump publishes women's self-help book

US First Daughter Ivanka Trump revived ethics concerns by publishing a self-help book for working women, which was immediately criticised for offering little help to millions of Americans living outside the moneyed elite.

Women Who Work: Rewriting The Rules For Success was released simultaneously in hardback, ebook, 497-minute audio download and CD, Donald Trump’s favourite child sitting on the cover in a dark frock.

However, the book spotlights the gulf between the gilded world of a 35-year-old woman thought – with her husband – to still hold investments worth up to US$740 million (S$1 billion) and the struggles facing middle- or working-class working women.

US comedian Jimmy Kimmel makes tearful plea for children's health care

Choking back tears, the star comedian Jimmy Kimmel has recounted his newborn son's brush with death - and waded into the raging debate on health care in America - in an emotional speech that went viral.

One of the biggest names in American comedy and the host of last February's Oscars, Kimmel used the opening monologue of his Jimmy Kimmel Live! show to announce the arrival last month of his son Billy, who appeared at first to be a healthy newborn.

But in the sequence on Monday night, he went on to recount how, minutes after the birth, the infant began to turn blue and it became apparent that something was seriously wrong.

Football: Ronaldo hat-trick leaves Real on verge of final

Cristiano Ronaldo proved Atletico Madrid's Champions League dream destroyer once more with a hat-trick as Real Madrid took a commanding 3-0 semi-final, first leg lead.

Ronaldo extended his lead as the all-time top scorer in Madrid derby matches by taking his tally to 21 and put Real firmly on course to defend their title in the final in Cardiff on June 3.

The Portuguese rewarded a bright Real start by heading home Casemiro's deflected cross after just 10 minutes. Ronaldo then smashed home from just inside the area and turned home Lucas Vazquez's cross in the final 20 minutes as Real continued their domination of Atletico having eliminated them in the Champions League for the past three seasons.

