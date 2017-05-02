While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 2 edition

Donald Trump says he would be 'honoured' to meet North Korea's Kim Jong Un, if conditions right

US President Donald Trump on Monday said he would not rule out meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, saying he would be "honoured to do it", despite weeks of tough talk against the regime.

"If it would be appropriate for me to meet with him I would absolutely. I would be honoured to do it," Trump said in an interview with Bloomberg.

Tensions with North Korea have soared in recent weeks, amid Pyongyang's series of provocative missile tests.

Controversial THAAD missile defence system now operational in South Korea, says US official

A controversial missile defence system whose deployment has angered China is now operational in South Korea, a US defense official said Monday.

Washington and Seoul agreed to the Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD) battery deployment in July in the wake of a string of North Korean missile tests.

"It has reached initial intercept capability," the official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Hamas eases stance on Israel with new policy document

Hamas on Monday unveiled a new policy document easing its stance on Israel after having called for years for the country's destruction, as the Palestinian Islamist movement seeks to improve its international standing.

The move comes ahead of a first face-to-face meeting on Wednesday between US President Donald Trump and Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas, whose Fatah party remains deeply divided from Hamas.

The document was unveiled in the Qatari capital Doha by exiled Hamas leader Khaled Meshaal, who is due to step down soon after serving his maximum two terms.

Football: Liverpool's lone goal just enough to overcome lowly Watford

Emre Can scored a sensational overhead bicycle kick as Liverpool galvanised their grip on third place in the Premier League by winning 1-0 at Watford on Monday.

Having seen top-four rivals Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal all drop points on Sunday, Liverpool capitalised thanks to Can's jaw-dropping effort in first-half injury time.

The Germany midfielder's fifth goal of the season took Liverpool three points above fourth-place City, albeit having played a game more, inching Jurgen Klopp's side closer to Champions League qualification.

Royals release new photo of Princess Charlotte to mark her second birthday

A new photo of Princess Charlotte taken by her mother has been released by Britain's palace.

Prince William and his wife Kate released the picture of the cherubic princess taken in April at the family's country home Anmer Hall, in Norfolk in eastern England on Monday (May 1).

Kensington Palace shared the photo on their official Twitter account with the post: "The Duke and Duchess are delighted to share a new photograph of Princess Charlotte to mark her second birthday tomorrow."

