While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 13 edition

Global cyberattack disrupts shipper FedEx, British health system

A global cyberattack leveraging hacking tools widely believed by researchers to have been developed by the US National Security Agency hit international shipper FedEx, disrupted Britain’s health system and infected computers in dozens of other countries.

Russian cyber security software maker Kaspersky Lab said its researchers had observed more than 45,000 attacks in 74 countries as of early on Friday, although it expected the numbers to increase.

British hospitals and clinics were forced to turn away patients because their computers were infected by a pernicious new form of “ransomware” that rapidly spread across the globe, demanding payments of as much as US$600 (S$840) to restore access and scrambling data.

Leading international shipper FedEx said it was one of the companies whose Microsoft Windows system was infected with the malware that security firms said was delivered via spam emails.

Only a small number of US-headquartered organisations were infected because the hackers appear to have begun the campaign by targeting organisations in Europe, said Vikram Thakur, research manager with security software maker Symantec. By the time they turned their attention to US organisations, spam filters had identified the new threat and flagged the ransomware-laden e-mails as malicious, Thakur said.

Melissa McCarthy motors through New York dressed as Sean Spicer

Actress Melissa McCarthy took her impersonation of Sean Spicer, the White House press secretary, to the streets of New York City, rolling through midtown traffic on a motorised lectern in an apparent shoot for Saturday Night Live.

McCarthy is due to host the NBC television show on Saturday, when she is expected to revive her portrayal of Spicer as a gum-chewing shouter who berates and threatens journalists for asking probing questions.

Cellphone videos posted on social media showed McCarthy suited up shouting at cars to get out of the way as she cruised through traffic.

Pope Francis greeted by thousands on Fatima pilgrimage

Pope Francis called for harmony "among all people" after arriving at Portugal's holy site of Fatima where he was greeted by thousands of pilgrims gathered to mark 100 years since child shepherds had visions of the Virgin Mary.

The Argentine pontiff flew into the central Portuguese town on board a helicopter, circling twice over a giant, 400,000-capacity, packed esplanade that faces the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Fatima to enthusiastic cheering.

Disembarking in a nearby stadium, he set off in his "Popemobile" for a journey through town followed closely by hovering helicopters, ending up at the sanctuary where pilgrims from all over the world had been waiting eagerly for hours.

Football: Batshuayi’s late winner delivers Premier League title for Chelsea

Substitute Michy Batshuayi’s late goal clinched the Premier League title for Chelsea as they beat West Bromwich Albion 1-0, but they were made to fight all the way for the victory they craved at The Hawthorns.

Chelsea were suffering late nerves as West Brom threatened to prolong the title race but Batshuayi prodded home the winner after 82 minutes to spark wild celebrations from Chelsea manager Antonio Conte.

The victory, Chelsea’s 28th of the season, put the long-time league leaders 10 points clear of second-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who have only three games left to play.

Tennis: Relentless Nadal sets up Djokovic semi-final

Rafael Nadal will aim to keep his unbeaten start to the clay season going when he meets Novak Djokovic for a 50th time in the Madrid Masters semi-finals on Saturday (May 13).

Nadal is now 13-0 on clay this year as he swept aside Belgian ninth seed David Goffin 7-6 (7/3), 6-2 much to the delight a boisterous home crowd under the roof on the Manolo Santana centre court.

Djokovic had an even easier day as he moved into the last four on Friday without hitting a ball as Kei Nishikori withdrew with a wrist injury.

