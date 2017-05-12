While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 12 edition

Scoot collects its newest Dreamliner as it aims to expand into the long-haul market

Low-cost carrier Scoot collected its newest 787 Dreamliner from Boeing's delivery centre in Everett.

While it is the 14th addition to Scoot's family of Dreamliners, the delivery of the wide-bodied plane is a milestone in the airline's plans to expand to new, long-haul markets.

The new 787, which can carry 329 passengers, is just the second in Scoot's fleet to be fitted with overhead bunks for flight and cabin crew to rest.

Crew bunks are not required for flights of up to about 10 and a half hours, but in June (2017) Scoot will start flying its longest route, an 11-and-a-half-hour flight from Singapore to Athens. It's longest service now is the nine-hour Singapore-Jeddah route.

The plane will fly off from the Paine Field airport, near the delivery centre, and is expected to land in Changi Airport at about 5pm on Friday, Singapore time. The flight is expected to take about 15 hours and 45 minutes.

Donald Trump says it was his decision to fire FBI chief James Comey, calls him a 'showboat'

President Donald Trump called ousted FBI chief James Comey a “showboat” and “grandstander,” but its acting leader contradicted the President and promised the agency’s probe into possible Trump campaign ties to Russia would proceed with vigour.

Trump, facing Democratic accusations that he fired Comey on Tuesday to hinder the FBI investigation into alleged meddling by Russia in the 2016 US presidential election, said he would have taken the action even without a recommendation to do so by the two top Justice Department officials.

That ran counter to previous administration explanations of Comey’s dismissal.

Italians are first couple to conquer world's 14 highest summits

Two Italian climbers made it to the top of Nepal's Annapurna peak, and at the same time set a record as the first couple to conquer the world's 14 highest mountains.

Romano Benet and his wife Nives Meroi, both 55, reached the 8,091m Annapurna summit on Thursday morning, without using oxygen or porters just as they have in all their ascents, according to the Italian daily Corriere della Sera.

The final climb to the top starting at an altitude of 7,200m was "the hardest but also the most beautiful," Meroi told her sister Leila, the newspaper said.

Football: Man United cling on against Celta to reach Europa League final

Manchester United survived a fraught finale, featuring an ugly brawl and a red card for each side, to draw 1-1 at home to Celta Vigo and reach the Europa League final.

United, who won 2-1 on aggregate, will face Ajax Amsterdam in Stockholm on May 24 after the Dutch side overcame Olympqiue Lyonnais 5-4 on aggregate after a 3-1 defeat in Lyon.

Leading 1-0 from the first leg of the semi-final in Spain, United thought they had killed off the tie when Marouane Fellaini headed them in front after 17 minutes.

Tennis: Murray bows out as Nadal, Djokovic march on in Madrid

World number one Andy Murray’s slump in form continued as he crashed out of the Madrid Masters third round 6-3, 6-3 to lucky loser Borna Coric.

Rafael Nadal extended his flawless record on clay this season to 12-0 with a 6-3, 6-1 destruction of Nick Kyrgios.

And defending champion Novak Djokovic also eased into the quarter-finals with a 6-4, 7-5 win over Feliciano Lopez.

