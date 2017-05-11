While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 11 edition

Donald Trump meets Russian foreign minister amid Comey controversy

Russia’s top diplomat met President Donald Trump and praised the US administration as problem solvers, just as the White House drew criticism over the firing of the FBI director who was leading a probe into Moscow’s alleged interference in US politics.

The talks with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov were the highest-level public contact between Trump and the government of Russian President Vladimir Putin since the Republican took office on Jan 20.

While not unprecedented, it is a rare privilege for a foreign minister to be received by a US president for a bilateral meeting in the White House.

Trump described his talks with Lavrov as “very, very good.” When asked whether the Comey dismissal had affected his meeting, Trump said, “not at all.”

He and Lavrov said they discussed the civil war in Syria, where Russia backs President Bashar al-Assad. “We want to see the killing, the horrible killing, stopped in Syria as soon as possible and everyone is working towards that end,” Trump told reporters.

James Comey infuriated Donald Trump with refusal to preview Senate testimony, say aides

The anger behind Donald Trump's firing of FBI director James Comey had been building for months, but a turning point came when Comey refused to preview for top Trump aides his planned testimony to a Senate panel, White House officials said.

Trump, Attorney-General Jeff Sessions and deputy Attorney-General Rod Rosenstein had wanted a heads-up from Comey about what he would say at a May 3 hearing about his handling of an investigation into former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's use of a private e-mail server.

When Comey refused, Trump and his aides considered that an act of insubordination and it was one of the catalysts to Trump's decision this week to fire the FBI director, the officials said. "It gave the impression that he was no longer capable of carrying out his duties," one official said.

South Korea's Moon, Trump agree to closely cooperate on North Korea crisis

US President Donald Trump and South Korea's new President Moon Jae-in spoke by telephone and agreed to cooperate closely to resolve the North Korean nuclear crisis, the South Korean presidential Blue House said.

Trump told Moon that the North Korean nuclear issue was a complicated problem but one that could be resolved, the Blue House said in a statement.

The phone call marked the first contact between the two men. Trump invited Moon to visit the United States “as early as possible”, according to the statement.

Football: Real Madrid through to Champions League final

Real Madrid inflicted a fourth Champions League elimination on Atletico Madrid in as many years, losing their semi-final second leg 2-1 but progressing to the final 4-2 on aggregate.

Atletico had threatened an incredible comeback, Saul Niguez’s powerful header and Antoine Griezmann’s penalty inside 16 minutes cutting Real’s aggregate lead to a solitary goal.

The hosts fed off a ferocious atmosphere for their final Champions League match at the Vicente Calderon before moving to the Wanda Metropolitano next season. However, Isco’s away goal just before half-time settled Real’s nerves and left Atletico with too much to do to progress.

Football: Sanchez, Giroud send Arsenal up to fifth

Alexis Sanchez and Olivier Giroud were on target as Arsenal won 2-0 at Southampton on Wednesday (May 10) to move up to fifth in the Premier League and fuel their hopes of a late push for the top four.

Sanchez broke the deadlock in the 60th minute of what had been a cagey game, selling the Saints defence a dummy before finishing left-footed for his 20th goal of the season, before Giroud headed a second with seven minutes remaining.

Arsenal moved above Manchester United into fifth on 66 points, three adrift of fourth-placed Manchester City with both having played 35 games. Arsene Wenger's side will also hope to reel in Liverpool, who have 70 points from 36.

