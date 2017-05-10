While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 10 edition

Moon Jae In claims victory in South Korea presidential election, vows to build new country

Former human rights lawyer Moon Jae In is poised to take office as South Korea President on Wednesday (May 10) after securing what exit polls showed to be a landslide victory in Tuesday's election, ending nearly a decade of conservative rule and bringing a more conciliatory approach towards North Korea.

His closest rivals, conservative Hong Joon Pyo and centrist Ahn Cheol Soo, conceded defeat late on Tuesday even before the official vote count is out.

The concessions followed exit polls that forecast Moon would win by a landslide, ending a decade of conservative rule in South Korea and setting up a sharp departure from recent policy toward nuclear-armed North Korea.

Moon told his celebrating Democratic Party members and supporters that he would push for reform and national unity if he is confirmed as the next president.

Tunnel collapses at Washington nuclear waste plant; no radiation released

A tunnel partly collapsed on Tuesday at a plutonium-handling facility at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation in Washington state, but there was no indication workers or the public were exposed to radiation, federal officials said.

Workers evacuated or took cover and turned off ventilation systems after damage was discovered in the wall of a transport tunnel about 270km east of Seattle, officials with the Department of Energy’s Hanford Joint Information Centre said.

The damage was more serious than initially reported, and the take-cover order was expanded to cover the entire facility after response crews found a 6m by 6m section of the decommissioned rail tunnel had collapsed, centre spokesman Destry Henderson said in a video posted on Facebook.

Girl dies after UK theme park accident

An 11-year-old girl died in hospital after falling from a water ride during a school trip to a British theme park on Tuesday (May 9), police said.

The accident happened while she and classmates were riding on the “Splash Canyon” ride, described by the Drayton Manor Park in central England as “the most unpredictable and thrilling of river rapid rides”.

The young girl was rescued from the water by theme park employees before the emergency services arrived. She was then airlifted to hospital where she died of her injuries, police said.

Diddy sued by ex-chef over alleged post-sex dining

Rap mogul Diddy has been sued by a personal chef who says she worked long hours without extra pay and was made uneasy by serving meals after sex parties.

Cindy Rueda sought an unspecified amount in damages for allegations - denied by Diddy - that include sexual harassment and failure to pay overtime wages.

Rueda said she sometimes worked from 9am to 2am as she cooked at the Los Angeles home of Diddy, whose real name is Sean Combs and was formerly known as Puff Daddy.

Football: Fury after Fifa agrees to replace Sepp Blatter ethics judge

Fifa bosses on Tuesday (May 9) recommended replacing the ethics judge who helped bring down Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini, prompting a response that his removal was “politically motivated”.

A five-hour long meeting of the all-powerful Fifa Council in Bahrain, chaired by president Gianni Infantino, has decided to replace German Hans-Joachim Eckert and ethics investigator Cornel Borbely.

In response, a furious Eckert and Borbely said in a statement that their removals effectively meant the “end of Fifa’s reforms efforts”. The pair are expected to arrive in Bahrain on Wednesday (May 10) and due to give a potentially explosive press conference.

