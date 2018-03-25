While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 25

Martin Luther King Jr's granddaughter appeals for 'gun-free world'

The nine-year-old granddaughter of Martin Luther King Jr. made a rousing appearance at a huge protest for gun control in Washington on Saturday (March 24), saying that like the slain civil rights leader she too has a dream - "a gun-free world."

The poised young girl made a surprise appearance at the "March For Our Lives" rally, held near the National Mall where her grandfather delivered his "I Have a Dream" speech calling for an end to racism in the United States in August 1963.

"My grandfather had a dream that his four little children will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character," Yolanda Renee King told the crowd.

READ MORE HERE

Indian agency denies reported security lapse in ID card project

The semi-government agency behind India's national identity card project on Saturday (March 24) denied a report by news website ZDNet that the programme has been hit by another security lapse that allows access to private information.

ZDNet reported that a data leak on a system run by a state-owned utility company, which it did not name, could allow access to private information of holders of the biometric"Aadhaar" ID cards, exposing their names, their unique 12-digit identity numbers, and their bank details.

But the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), which runs the Aadhaar programme, said "there is no truth in this story" and that they were "contemplating legal action against ZDNet".

READ MORE HERE

Breakthrough in Italy parliament as speakers chosen

With Italy still in political deadlock following the general election earlier this month, the two parties battling it out to head a new government reached agreement Saturday (March 24) on the respective positions of speaker for both the lower and upper houses of parliament.

In a horse-trading deal that could now pave the way for discussions over who will lead the country, a member of the anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S), Roberto Fico, was elected speaker of the lower house, the Chamber of Deputies.

In return, Elisabetta Alberti Casellati, a member of the Forza Italia that forms part of the rightwing coalition - and a close friend of former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi - was voted head of the upper house, the Senate.

READ MORE HERE

Tennis: World number one Halep crashes out of Miami Open

World number one Simona Halep tumbled out of the Miami Open on Saturday (March 24), falling 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 to Poland's Agnieszka Radwanska.

The third-round defeat comes a week after Romania's Halep was toppled in the semi-finals at Indian Wells by Japan's Naomi Osaka, who went on to win the title in the California desert.

Halep's exit leaves the women's field in the hardcourt tournament without its top two seeds, after second-seeded Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki lost to Monica Puig on Friday.

READ MORE HERE

World cities go dark as global Earth Hour climate campaign kicks off

The Sydney Opera House, the Eiffel Tower and Moscow's Red Square were among the world landmarks to go dark Saturday (March 24), as part of a global campaign to raise awareness about the impacts of climate change.

Earth Hour, which started in Australia in 2007, is being observed by millions of supporters in 187 countries, who are turning off their lights at 8.30pm local time in what organisers describe as the world's "largest grassroots movement for climate change".

"It aims to raise awareness about the importance of protecting the environment and wildlife," Earth Hour organiser WWF Australia chief Dermot O'Gorman told AFP.

READ MORE HERE