While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 31

US flies bombers over Korean peninsula after North Korea missile test

The United States flew two supersonic B-1B bombers over the Korean peninsula in a show of force on Sunday (July 30) after Pyongyang's latest missile tests.

North Korea said it conducted another successful test of an intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) on Friday that proved its ability to strike America's mainland, drawing a sharp warning from US President Donald Trump.

China, the North's main ally, said it opposed North Korea's missile launches, which it said violate UN Security Council resolutions designed to curb Pyongyang's banned nuclear and missile programmes.

READ MORE HERE

US 'done talking' about North Korea, China must act: UN ambassador Nikki Haley

The United States is "done talking about North Korea" and China is aware they must act, US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said on Sunday (July 30) after North Korea fired its second long-range missile this month and amid a push by Washington to impose stronger UN sanctions on Pyongyang.

"Done talking about North Korea. China is aware they must act. Japan and South Korea must increase pressure. Not only a US problem. It will require an international solution," Haley posted on Twitter.

She then posted a link to photos of the United States, Japan and South Korea conducting bomber jet drills over the Korean Peninsula on Sunday.

READ MORE HERE

Russia responds to sanctions by expelling 755 US diplomats

President Vladimir Putin announced on Sunday that 755 United States diplomats would be expelled from Russia by Sept 1 in response to the new law passed in Congress last week expanding sanctions against Russia.

Although the expulsions had been announced Friday, the president's statement was the first to confirm the large number involved.

Speaking in a television interview on the Rossiya 1 network, Putin said that Russia's patience in waiting for improved relations with the US had worn out.

READ MORE HERE

Violence escalates in Venezuela vote after candidate killed

Deadly violence erupted around a controversial vote held in Venezuela on Sunday (July 30), with a candidate to the all-powerful assembly being elected shot dead and troops firing weapons to clear protesters in Caracas and elsewhere.

The unrest highlighted the tensions over the vote called by beleaguered President Nicolas Maduro in defiance of months of demonstrations and fierce international criticism.

He is gambling his four-year rule on the 545-member citizens' "Constituent Assembly" empowered to dissolve the opposition-controlled congress and change laws as it reforms the nation's constitution.

A candidate for the new body in Venezuela's southeastern town of Ciudad Bolivar, 39-year-old lawyer Jose Felix Pineda,

READ MORE HERE

Swimming: American dynamo Dressel closes worlds with seventh gold

Caeleb Dressel brought the curtain down on the world championships with an historic seventh gold medal in Budapest on Sunday (July 30), equalling the record of swim legend Michael Phelps.

Dressel swam the third leg of the men's 4x100m medley relay to leave him with seven golds to equal fellow American Phelps's record from a single worlds set at the 2007 championships in Melbourne.

"I'm very happy to be done, pretty tired," admitted the University of Florida student after winning four golds in 48 hours.

READ MORE HERE