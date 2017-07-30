While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 30

Swimming: I got schooled, says Joseph Schooling

Joseph Schooling admitted that he has paid the price for his post-Olympic hangover after his dream of a World Championships gold medal was sunk at the Danube Arena.

The Olympic champion in the 100m butterfly could not deliver on his promise to add the world title in Saturday's final in Hungary though he still produced a stirring swim to claim a bronze medal.

He finished in 50.83 seconds, behind American Caeleb Dressel (49.86 sec) and Hungary's Kristof Milak (50.62) and in a tie with Britain's James Guy.

The thrilling battle had many, including Schooling's parents Colin and May plus other family members and friends, inside the 12,000-seat arena standing and cheering.

After the final, he told The Sunday Times: "It just wasn't clicking. When you take six months off and only come back in December, January, that's what you get. Eddie (Reese, his coach at the University of Texas) warned me. I thought, 'What does this old guy know?', but it shows you know.

I had to learn the hard way. I got my a** kicked. There's no other way to say it."

Venezuelan opposition vows new tactics to bring down Maduro after Sunday’s vote

Venezuela’s opposition said it is ready to change tactics in its bid to bring down President Nicolas Maduro after Sunday’s election of a legislative super-body that they say is designed to tighten the socialist’s already strong hold on power.

Anti-Maduro protesters blocked streets on Saturday in a last-ditch effort to derail Sunday’s election of a “constituent assembly” designed to rewrite Venezuela’s constitution.

Maduro says the assembly, which will have the power to dissolve state institutions as well as rewrite the constitution, will bring peace to the convulsed country.

Floods and power-outages as Taiwan battered by Typhoon Nesat

Taiwan suffered flooding, widespread power outages and winds of up to 180kmh as it was battered by its first typhoon of the year on Saturday.

Much of the island came to a standstill, with most train services suspended and as many as 249,230 households without electricity as Typhoon Nesat blasted across the country.

The storm made landfall at 11.10 GMT (7.10pm Singapore time) in the eastern Yilan county, whipping up massive waves of over 15m. More than 10,000 people had to be evacuated, with 4,564 soldiers deployed for disaster relief.

Robert Mugabe, 93, says 'not dying' as health concerns mount

Zimbabwe's 93-year-old President Robert Mugabe, declaring "I am not dying," sought on Saturday to brush aside growing concerns about his health after his wife urged him to name a successor.

Mugabe's medical trips to Singapore have become frequent in recent years, fuelling questions about his health. His last visit was early this month for what was described as a "routine medical check-up".

"There is the issue that the president is going. I am not going. That the president is dying. I am not dying," Mugabe told thousands of supporters at a rally in his home town of Chinhoyi. His remarks came after his wife Grace urged him to name a successor in a bid to end the factionalism threatening to tear apart his ruling ZANU-PF party.

Swimming: Dressel makes history with three world golds in one night

Caeleb Dressel of the United States became the first swimmer to win three gold medals in a single evening at the world championships after producing a trio of storming performances on Saturday.

Dressel’s sprint heroics were compiled in just under two hours, interspersed by Sarah Sjostrom’s world record in the women’s 50 metres freestyle on another stunning night’s racing at the Duna Arena.

With the men’s 4x100m medley to come, he needs one more title to draw level with Michael Phelps’s record of seven golds at the 2007 championships.

