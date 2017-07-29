While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 29

North Korea tests another ICBM, putting US cities in range

North Korea fired a missile on Friday (July 28) that experts said was capable of striking Los Angeles and other US cities and the United States and South Korea responded by staging a joint missile exercise, the South Korean news agency Yonhap said.

The unusual late-night launch added to exasperation in Washington, Seoul and Tokyo over Pyongyang’s continuing development of nuclear weapons and intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) to deliver them.

North Korean President Kim Jong Un’s military had already raised alarms early this month with its first ICBM launch.

“As a result of their launches of ICBM-level missiles, this clearly shows the threat to our nation’s safety is severe and real,” said Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who planned to call a meeting of his National Security Council.

Following a meeting of South Korea’s National Security Council, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said he wanted the UN Security Council to discuss new and stronger sanctions against the North, the presidential Blue House said. Later, the United States and South Korea took part in a ballistic missile exercise.

Donald Trump replaces chief of staff Reince Priebus with general John Kelly

US President Donald Trump on Friday (July 28) ousted his beleaguered chief of staff Reince Priebus, replacing him with retired Marine Corps general and current Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly.

Priebus has been under fire for weeks, seeing one White House ally after another resign or leave, culminating in the recent departure of press secretary Sean Spicer.

His exit appeared inevitable when Trump did not intervene as his new communications director Anthony Scaramucci publicly described Priebus as a “paranoid schizophrenic.”

Knife attacker kills one in Hamburg supermarket, wounds six others

A 26-year-old man went on a stabbing spree with a kitchen knife in the northern German city of Hamburg on Friday (July 28), killing one 50-year-old man and wounding six others, police said.

Passersby tackled the attacker as he fled the scene, enabling plain clothes police officers to take him into custody, the police said.

Police said the man, who was born in the United Arab Emirates, suddenly began attacking customers in a supermarket. A police spokeswoman said she could not confirm a report by a female witness on television that the attacker shouted “Allahu Akbar”, Arabic for “God is Greatest”, as he ran out of the supermarket.

Charlie Gard, 'beautiful little boy' at heart of treatment dispute, dies

Charlie Gard, a British baby who became the subject of a bitter dispute between his parents and doctors over whether he should be taken to the United States for experimental treatment, has died, the Daily Mail newspaper’s website said on Friday (July 28).

The 11-month-old baby suffered from an extremely rare genetic condition causing progressive brain damage and muscle weakness, and his parents’ long struggle to save him drew an international outpouring of sympathy.

“Our beautiful little boy has gone, we are so proud of you Charlie,” Connie Yates, the baby’s mother, was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail.

Swimming: Joseph Schooling ready for the fight after advancing to 100m fly final at World Championships

The stakes could not be higher for Joseph Schooling as he prepares for Saturday's (July 29) 100m butterfly final at the swimming World Championships knowing that he is under scrutiny from all angles.

The biggest manifestation of this pressure comes from the imposing 1.91m-tall figure of Caeleb Dressel. The 20-year-old American, who is a year younger than Schooling, produced a stunning effort of 50.08 seconds in Friday's morning heats.

Schooling, after clocking 51.21sec in the heats, swam 50.78sec to win the first semi-final and was fourth-quickest heading into the final at the Danube Arena.

