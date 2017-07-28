While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 28

Pentagon was in the dark over Donald Trump's transgender policy shift

The Pentagon appears to have been in the dark over a decision by President Donald Trump, announced via Twitter, not to allow transgender individuals to serve in the US military.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Joseph Dunford, in a message to heads of the military branches, commanders and senior enlisted leaders, wrote, "There will be no modifications to the current policy until the President's direction has been received by the Secretary of Defence and the Secretary has issued implementation guidance.

"In the meantime, we will continue to treat all of our personnel with respect" he added.

Trump's tweets have ignited a wide groundswell of outrage and threats of lawsuits from activist groups.

Asked about the issue at the daily press briefing on Thursday, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters: "The White House will work with the Department of Defence and all the relevant parties to make sure we fully implement this policy moving forward and do so in a lawful manner."

Charlie Gard to be moved to a hospice to die, British judge rules

Charlie Gard will spend his final hours in a hospice before the ventilator that keeps him alive is turned off, a judge ruled, after a harrowing legal battle that prompted a debate over who has the moral right to decide the fate of a sick child.

Charlie’s distraught parents had been trying to find a medical team that could look after him in a hospice for several days so that they could bid farewell to him just days before his first birthday, which is due on Aug 4.

A judge had given the parents until noon to reach an agreement with Great Ormond Street Hospital about spending more time in a hospice, but no compromise was reached, so a judge ruled that Charlie’s artificial ventilation should be turned off.

Amazon’s Jeff Bezos becomes world’s richest person – briefly

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos became the world’s richest person, as a jump in the share price of the US tech giant enabled him to overtake Microsoft founder Bill Gates, a new estimate showed.

Forbes magazine said its real-time tracking of personal fortunes showed Bezos with a net worth of US$90.5 billion (S$122.9 billion), ahead of the US$90 billion for Gates early on Thursday.

A few hours later, though, Bezos had slipped back to second place as Amazon shares pared their gains.

Pop star Justin Bieber hits photographer with car, say police

Justin Bieber left a photographer with minor injuries after accidentally striking him with his vehicle near Los Angeles, police said on Thursday.

The pop star hit the 57-year-old male pedestrian, who was hospitalised with non-threatening injuries, at approximately 9.24pm on Wednesday evening, Beverly Hills police detective Chris Coulter told AFP.

Bieber, 23, "was cooperative and was released," Coulter said. No citations were issued at the scene.

Swimming: Dressel wins men's 100m freestyle for golden hat-trick

Caeleb Dressel won the men’s 100m freestyle final at the world championships to bag his third title in Budapest and give the United States the gold and silver.

Dressel touched the wall first at 47.17 seconds with compatriot Nathan Adrian, the 2012 Olympic champion, second at 0.70 back as France’s Mehdy Metella earned bronze at 0.72.

“Right now, it’s all smiles,” said Dressel. “I’ll let it sink in a bit, it’s my first and last event tonight, so I’m excited. “Man – it’s nice to go one-two with Nathan, there’s nothing like seeing Americans on top."

