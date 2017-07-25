While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 25 edition

'All actions were proper': Jared Kushner denies Trump-Russia collusion

Donald Trump’s son-in-law and top White House advisor Jared Kushner forcefully denied colluding with Moscow to sway the 2016 election on Monday (July 24).

Kushner had spent more than two hours appearing before senators who are probing Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

“Let me be very clear – I did not collude with Russia, nor do I know of anyone else in the campaign who did so,” Kushner said after giving testimony to a Congressional inquiry.

Thailand freezes former PM Yingluck's bank accounts in rice subsidy case

Thailand's justice ministry froze some of former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra's bank accounts, the ministry and her legal team said on Monday (July 24), in relation to a US$1 billion (S$1.4 billion) fine imposed by the ruling junta over her administration's rice-subsidy programme.

She has filed a court petition to revoke the freezing of her bank accounts and to grant an injunction to suspend asset seizures, saying they were unlawful.

Yingluck, whose government was ousted by the junta in a 2014 coup, will deliver a closing statement in a separate criminal case over the rice subsidies next week.

US charges driver after dead discovered in stifling truck in Texas

A truck driver was charged on Monday (July 24) in Texas with illegally transporting dozens of illegal immigrants in his tractor-trailer in sweltering heat that led to the deaths of 10 people.

James Matthew Bradley Jr., 60, was arrested on Sunday (July 23) after authorities found eight men dead in the back of his truck parked outside a Walmart store in San Antonio along with scores of other immigrants, including children, suffering from dehydration and heat stroke.

Two people died later at hospitals and dozens of others were treated, officials said.

Justin Bieber cancels remainder of 'Purpose' tour without explanation

Pop singer Justin Bieber cancelled the remainder of his Purpose world tour due to unspecified "unforeseen circumstances," his tour publicist said in a statement on Monday (July 24).

The cancellation will affect 14 dates in North America and Asia through Oct 10, and tickets will be refunded.

"Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them," the statement said. "He is grateful and honoured to have shared that experience with his cast and crew for over 150 successful shows across six continents during this run. However, after careful consideration he has decided he will not be performing any further dates."

Swimming: Peaty defends men's 100m breaststroke world title

Britain's Adam Peaty failed to beat his own world record but was happy to defend the men's 100m breaststroke title at the world aquatic championships on Monday (July 24).

Peaty clocked a new championships record of 57.47 seconds with Kevin Cordes of the United States second at 1.32 back with Russia's Kirill Prigoda third at 1.58.

The 22-year-old was delighted to defend the world title he first won in Kazan two years ago with plenty of support from the Budapest crowd.

