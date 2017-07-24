While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 24 edition

Official search for missing Singaporean diver called off after 10-day operation

The search for missing Singaporean diver Rinta Paul Mukkam has been called off after 10 days.

Indonesia's search and rescue agency (Basarnas) operational director Maj. Gen Heronimus Guru confirmed with The Straits Times on Sunday (July 23) that search operations had stopped.

"Our standard operations are seven days of search and we extended another three days but to no avail. We ended the operations with no results," Mr Heronimus said.

One dead in shooting incident at Israeli embassy in Jordan - security source

At least one person was killed on Sunday in a shooting incident at the Israeli embassy in the Jordanian capital Amman, a Jordanian security source said.

The source declined to give any details as police sealed off the heavily protected embassy in an affluent part of the capital. Israeli officials declined to comment.

The country has seen an outpouring of public anger against Israel. Jordanian officials have called on Israel to remove metal detectors outside the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, whose installation has triggered the bloodiest clashes with the Palestinians in years.

Death toll rises after human trafficking victims found in sweltering truck in Texas

At least 9 people found inside a sweltering tractor trailer in Texas have died as authorities said they were the victims of "ruthless" human traffickers.

More than 30 people, many in critical condition and suffering from heat stoke and exhaustion, were found in the trailer, which lacked air conditioning or a water supply, San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood said. Temperatures outside the vehicle topped 37.8 Celsius.

Eight bodies were discovered after officials were led to the trailer by a man who had approached a Walmart employee and asked for water. Another later died en route to hospital, reports said.

Swimming: Schooling twice breaks Asian and S'pore 50m fly mark, qualifies for final at World C'ships

Record breaker and Joseph Schooling are fast becoming synonymous.

The 22-year-old showed no signs of starting his World Swimming Championships campaign on Sunday (July 23) in first gear as he twice powered to Asian and Singapore records en route to qualifying for the last eight of the 50m butterfly.

The final takes place in Budapest on Monday (12.17am, Tuesday morning in Singapore) and Schooling will fancy his chances of a podium finish.

Golf: American Jordan Spieth survives chaotic final round to win British Open for third major

Jordan Spieth won the British Open at Royal Birkdale on Sunday by three shots from fellow American Matt Kuchar.

Spieth, 23, shot a final round of 69 to finish on 12 under par, with Kuchar second at nine-under. He is the first man to post four rounds in the 60s in an Open at Birkdale.

It is Spieth's third major title after he won the Masters and US Open in 2015.

