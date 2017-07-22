While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 22 edition

White House press secretary Sean Spicer resigns as Trump picks financier Scaramucci as communications director

Sean Spicer, who has been serving in a dual role as White House press secretary and communications director, abruptly resigned on Friday (July 21) after US President Donald Trump chose long-time supporter Anthony Scaramucci as the new communications director.

Mr Spicer, 45, reportedly told Mr Trump he vehemently disagreed with the appointment of Mr Scaramucci, a Wall Street financier. Mr Trump offered Mr Scaramucci, 53, the job at 10am (US time).

The president requested that he stay on, but Mr Spicer said he believed the appointment was a major mistake, the New York Times reported, citing a person with direct knowledge of the exchange.

Sarah Sanders named as new White House press secretary

Sarah Huckabee Sanders was named as the new White House press secretary Friday (July 21) following the resignation of Sean Spicer, part of a dramatic major shake-up in President Donald Trump's inner circle.

Anthony Scaramucci, himself named the new White House communications director by Trump, made the formal announcement to reporters.

Spicer quit in opposition to Trump's appointment of Scaramucci, a Wall Street financier and longtime supporter of the billionaire investor-turned-president, a White House official told AFP.

Excavator arm crashes into overhead bridge along Balestier Road; trailer driver and employer arrested

Part of Balestier Road between McNair Road and Serangoon Road has been closed until further notice, after the arm of an excavator being ferried on a trailer crashed into an overhead pedestrian bridge on Friday (July 21) night.

Both the 57-year-old trailer driver and his 59-year-old employer have been arrested in connection with the accident, police said in a statement early Saturday morning.

The driver's driving licence has also been suspended with immediate effect. No one was injured in the accident near the Singapore Indian Association, which eyewitnesses said occurred sometime around 9.30pm.

Golf: Unfazed Spieth takes two shot British Open lead

It will clearly take more than blustering wind and hammering rain to stop Jordan Spieth at Royal Birkdale after he opened up a two-shot lead, posting a one under-par 69, in the second round of the British Open on Friday (July 21).

Spieth, who encountered the worst of the weather in both rounds, stands at six under-par with compatriot Matt Kuchar, two strokes behind after his very solid 71.

As well as Kuchar, the Texan is also being chased by England's Ian Poulter and another American, U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka, both three shots back.

Linkin Park singer died on birthday of friend Chris Cornell

Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington apparently killed himself on the birthday of his late friend Chris Cornell of Soundgarden, leading fans on Friday (July 21) to examine the two singers' close friendship.

The 41-year-old Bennington, who like Cornell, had long suffered alcohol and drug problems, was found hanging at his Los Angeles home on Thursday (July 20).

After the initial shock, a growing number of fans on social media pointed out that Thursday would have been the 53rd birthday of Cornell, who similarly died from hanging in May.

